Springtime Soundtrack: Songs To Play as BC Defrosts

Temperatures have officially reached 50 degrees again, which means Boston College’s campus has finally started defrosting. Students take to the Quad in number, lying down between classes. The Res grows congested with walkers and runners, and Adirondack chairs are rearranged for friends to circle up under the sun.

After a long and dreary winter season, the first signs of spring have arrived with welcome warm weather.

And what better way to enjoy this nice weather than with music that perfectly celebrates BC’s renewed activity? While other seasons have musical themes that are more recognizable—whether it be Noah Kahan’s New England fall or a Beach Boys summer—spring can often be underrepresented as a season for music.

But the springtime atmosphere is truly unique in its positivity, leading you to play vibrant, upbeat songs on the speakers as you relax with friends. With the season in need of attention, I’ve crafted a playlist to encapsulate the rejuvenation of spring—especially after months spent huddled inside.

The playlist begins with “You Get What You Give” by New Radicals, a song epitomizing the ’90s. With clearly enunciated vocals and lofty backing instrumentals, this song makes you feel like the main character in many ’90s movies—it’s perfect for 10 Things I Hate About You.

Playful lyrics emphasize living life to the fullest, a reflection of springtime’s inherent revitalization. When “You Get What You Give” plays, you can’t help but feel a smile start tugging at your lips.

“You’ve got the music in you / One dance left / This world is gonna pull through / Don’t give up / You’ve got a reason to live / Can’t forget / We only get what we give,” sings lead vocalist Gregg Alexander.

Sticking with the ’90s, “Alright” by Supergrass brings relentless piano chords—they begin the song and carry through the background as Gaz Coombes romanticizes youth. No matter your age, spring blossoms with new life, and no matter what you do, you’ll be “alright.”

The playlist turns modern with “Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat” by Del Water Gap and “Sleeping With a Friend” by Neon Trees. I don’t know if it’s just because of my Modstock memories from last year, but I feel as though both songs fit the spring excitement perfectly.

Obsessively jaunty, they leave you bobbing your head to catchy lyrics and simple drum beats. As the fresh air cycles around campus, it’s hard not to wish we were celebrating the last day of classes again.

“Jackie and Wilson” by Hozier, “Talk Too Much” by COIN, and “Rollercoaster” by Bleachers round out the indie-pop genre on the playlist. Equally lighthearted and leaning heavily on the pop side of the genre, all three songs embody the joy of feeling the sun again.

“You know I talk too much / Honey, come put your lips on mine / And shut me up / We could blame it all on human nature,” sings Chase Lawrence in “Talk Too Much.”

Many modern pop songs are suitable for spring, but there are a few oldies that are absolutely necessary for a sunny day. “Rich Girl” by Daryl Hall & John Oates and “Brandy (You’re A Fine Girl)” by Looking Glass aren’t as pop-y as the previous songs, but their relaxed nature fits the side of spring that calls you to unwind outdoors, away from work.

Lying in the grass to enjoy the UV, songs like “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray LaMontagne and “Boys Don’t Cry” by The Cure can provide the soundtrack while you unwind outside. LaMontagne’s soul-filled vocals provide a soothing R&B sound, while The Cure further relaxes with the easy guitar and bass strums found in soft rock music.

“Take It Easy” by Eagles and “All Your’n” by Tyler Childers bring a country twang to the playlist. With a windows-down feel, both songs are great for counting down the days until May.

“Well, I’m running down the road trying to loosen my load / Got a world of trouble on my mind / Lookin’ for a lover who won’t blow my cover / She’s so hard to find / Take it easy, take it easy,” sing Eagles.

“Sure Don’t Miss You” by The Dip and “If It Wasn’t For the Nights” by ABBA impart pure elation in their powerful cadence and danceable melodies. The cheerful nature of spring is reflected in Benny Andersson’s piano playing, backing the band’s unique harmonies.

A lesser-known song, “Sure You Don’t Miss” doesn’t have the intense pacing of a cheery tune, but its jolly bass line and vocals combine for a joyful feeling akin to the end of a New England winter.

As temperatures rise and sunny days outweigh cloudy ones, spring is clearly here to stay. Try checking some of these songs out while watching BC’s campus finally come alive again—they’re sure to put you in the springtime mood.