‘One Night Only’ Captures the Artistry and Passion of BCDE

Lights dimmed, and the crowd’s cheers grew louder as Boston College’s very own Dance Ensemble (BCDE) took the stage for their highly anticipated showcase, One Night Only, on Friday. The performance, held at Robsham Theater, featured a dazzling display of talent and passion, celebrating the power of dance through a mix of jazz, contemporary, tap, and ballet.

“One Night Only is a celebration of the joy, creativity, and community we experience in the studio each week,” read the BCDE program. “Brought to life on stage for one unforgettable night!”

Beyond just a night of spectacular performances, the showcase also served a greater purpose—paying homage to BCDE’s graduating seniors and raising donations for the Campus School, a cause close to the group’s heart.

Act I began with an electrifying performance set to Beyoncé’s “One Night Only,” featuring around 25 dancers clad in striking red bodysuits with sheer black pants. Choreographed by BCDE officers, the routine blended elements of jazz and gymnastics, setting a high-energy tone for the night.

As the set continued, a dramatic shift in color and atmosphere unfolded. The stage was bathed in red light as dancers executed a bold and dynamic number to “It’s Raining Men.” A striking moment featured a cheer-style drop, seamlessly transitioning into the next piece.

UPrising made a guest appearance, as their performance to “This Is How We Do It,” brought a fresh hip-hop energy. Sporting coordinated white tops, black vests, and white shorts, their seamless choreography and infectious energy almost had the crowd on their feet.

A lively tap performance set to “Play That Funky Music” featured an impressive 20-second sequence of continuous turns, showcasing technical skill and endurance. Dancers, dressed in black graphic tees and light-wash vintage jeans, executed intricate footwork with precision and flair. The rhythmic taps complemented the upbeat song perfectly, making it an engaging and dynamic highlight of the show.

Adding a lighthearted touch to the evening, a behind-the-scenes blooper reel played on the big screen, giving the audience a glimpse into the dancers’ camaraderie and hard work. Laughter filled the theater as footage of missteps and funny moments reminded everyone of the joy behind the polished performances.

“Fade,” choreographed by Abigail Kronik, MCAS ’25, featured a mesmerizing lyrical piece that was like watching a waterfall. Set against a backdrop of low lighting that cast dramatic shadows, the dancers glided across the stage in flowing gold satin dresses. The routine’s seamless execution and ethereal aesthetic made it a personal favorite, highlighting the company’s ability to blend technique with artistic storytelling.

One of the night’s standout moments was a breathtaking routine choreographed by Elizabeth Hill, MCAS ’26, to “Young and Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey. Capturing a sense of nostalgia, the dancers graced the stage in elegant white cowl-neck dresses, moving with stunning fluidity under dim lighting.

Other pieces included songs by Prince, such as “When Doves Cry,” Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know,” and “The End of Love” by Florence & the Machine.

Following a brief intermission, Act II introduced a new wave of performances, turning heads with its bold choices. Kicking off with “Dangerous” by Michael Jackson, the setlist continued with emotionally charged pieces to “Supercut,” “Tennis Court,” and “Valerie,” each offering a unique mix of contemporary and lyrical elements.

A special guest performance by The Heightsmen, one of BC’s a cappella groups, brought a refreshing change of pace to the show. Their rich harmonies and dynamic presence made for a memorable addition to the night’s lineup.

The night concluded with a heartfelt senior dance, choreographed by the Class of 2025. As their final performance with BCDE, this moment was both a celebration and a bittersweet farewell. The dancers poured their emotions into the piece, leaving the audience in awe. As the last notes played, the crowd erupted in a standing ovation, recognizing the hard work and dedication of the graduating seniors.

From high-energy jazz routines to emotionally contemporary numbers, One Night Only was a testament to BCDE’s artistic excellence and tight-knit community. With each performance, the group reaffirmed its passion for dance, making this showcase a night to remember.