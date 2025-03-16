Revolution Reloaded: Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds Hosts Revolution Reenactment

It is said that the revolution will not be televised, but the revolution will be reenacted. That was certainly the case on Saturday at the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds as reenactors channeled their inner founding father and greeted visitors and passersby.

As soon as participants approached the reenactors, they excitedly presented their handmade outfits and got into character.

Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds celebrated the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with reenactors, a historic tea sampling, 18th-century crafts, colonial games, a scavenger hunt, new artifact displays, and exclusive merchandise, according to the event flyer. The event was free and open to the public.

Children ran around, engaging with their elders and indulging in event treats, music, and crafts. Adults conversed with loom makers and Indian Department rangers, who were loyalist military units.

Allison Pagliaro, education manager for the Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds, elaborated on the idea for the event.

“We decided to have our own reenactment here because it’s a 1734 building,” said Pagliaro.

Michael Heenan, reenactor and member of the board of directors of the Living History Association, represented a militia soldier in the Continental Army of 1778 in the Worcester area of central Massachusetts.

“I used to be in a regular unit, but then they transferred me because of my age,” said Heenan. “They realized that I can’t keep up with the army as they move south through the middle Atlantic states and down into the south where the war with [British Army Officer Charles] Cornwallis. So they told me to guard the German prisoners that were taken from Saratoga in 1777, so as I speak a little German, they transferred me up there.”

Heenan was impressed with the event’s outcome and his fellow reenactors.

“[Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds are] doing a really good job, and they have some really nice reenactors here,” said Heenan. “They’re very knowledgeable.”

Pagliaro explained the process of coordinating all the reenactors for the event.

“There was a team of four of us who planned this event, and one of them is a reenactor in her spare time,” said Pagliaro. “And so some of these folks are people she knows from other events.”

Heenan heard about the event on Facebook through his connections within the historical reenactor community.

“I saw the advertisement for this house,” said Heenan. “[It] was on Facebook. And as a reenactor, I’m on Facebook with 3000 of my friends all over the world reenacting, so I saw this, and I said, ‘Well, this will be interesting.’”

Jonathan Seredynski and his wife Lauren Agnello have both been reenacting since 2009 and make most of their own artifacts and clothes.

“Everything except the shoes are made by myself or friends,” said Seredynski. “A lot of things we just make ourselves and wear ourselves, because in the 18th century, clothing was very tailored to the person who wore it.”

Pagliaro and other event planners allowed reenactors to follow their own creative direction.

“We decided not to [give them scripts] because everyone has their own area of expertise, and so we are really just letting them be the experts that they are,” said Pagliaro.

Heenan appreciated the event’s structure, as it felt more personal and informative.

“This is a good thing,” said Heenan. “It’s a show and tell, which is a nice way of talking with people instead of shouting about our experiences, instead of a big battle reenactment where people are marching all over the hill.”

Heenan prefers the high of historical reenactment to the high of drugs.

“If you know a person who would love to get into reenacting, that would be a wonderful thing, then they’d never have enough money for drugs,” said Heenan. “This stuff is expensive, but it’s a lot more fun, and you meet a lot of nice people.”

Pagliaro described the efforts to incorporate as many voices as possible in the event.

“We made sure we had a variety of voices represented, [like] patriots and loyalists,” said Pagliaro. “There’s not too many diverse reenactors in terms of race and ethnicity. That’s why we have the posters in the other room to share more stories of people from Newton.”

Newton resident Chenny Chen heard about the event through a flyer at her children’s school and thought the experience would be educational.

“I’m a first-generation immigrant, and so for me personally, I came here to learn a little bit more about American history and learn about the city’s history as well,” said Chen. “And for my kids, you know, it’s a great opportunity for them to learn history as well, and they have always been interested.”

Durant-Kenrick House and Grounds is supported by grants from the Newton City Council and sponsors. Candidate for Newton Mayor Marc Laredo and his wife Roberta Laredo were credited as one of the many sponsors.

The event ended at 4 p.m. to allow event coordinators to flip the space for their second event, Naughty Newton at Night.

“That is our more risque side of the 18th century,” said Pagliaro. “They’ll be gambling and drinking and talking about prostitution and stuff.”

Pagliaro expressed excitement about future events.

“There’s a lot in the next few years we’re thinking about,” said Pagliaro.

Nikita Osadchiy contributed to reporting.