Unlocking the Extras: BC’s Tuition Covers More Than You Think

It is no secret that a Boston College education comes at a high cost. With such an investment, it is essential to take advantage of all the amenities your tuition covers. From local museum passes to campus activities and outdoor adventures, tuition covers many fun activities on campus and in the city of Boston. Here are some exciting opportunities to make the most of your tuition.

Museum Passes

Boston is home to some of the best museums in the world, and your tuition includes free access to several of them. Admission to the following museums is free with your Eagle ID:

The Museum of Fine Arts (MFA): One of the largest and most comprehensive art museums in the world, the MFA boasts an incredible collection spanning thousands of years. With your tuition, you can explore everything from ancient Egyptian artifacts to contemporary art—without worrying about the ticket costs.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: This museum combines art, architecture, and beautiful gardens in a stunning Venetian-style palace. The Gardner is a must-see, and BC students can enjoy its incredible exhibitions and courtyard for free.

New England Aquarium: Normally an expensive outing, your student ID gets you $5 off admission to this popular Boston attraction. It’s the perfect spot to escape the grind of campus life and explore the wonders of marine life, from penguins to sea turtles.

The Plex: More Than Just Weights

When most students think about the Plex, they picture workout equipment, machines, and maybe the occasional treadmill run. But the BC gym offers so much more. Here are a few things you might not know are included with your BC student access to the gym:

Sauna: After a hard workout, there’s nothing quite like a trip to the sauna to soothe your muscles. An extra 10 minutes spent in the sauna can make all the difference in your stress levels before it’s time to get back to studying.

Rock Wall: For those looking for a bit more of a challenge, the gym’s rock wall provides a fun and strenuous way to test your strength, endurance, and problem-solving skills. They have drop-in climbing hours all throughout the week, and even a climbing club on Thursday nights if you want to climb with others!

Workout Classes: From yoga to spin, the Plex offers a variety of free fitness classes. These classes are a great way to meet new people while staying fit. Plus, they’re taught by trained instructors who are there to guide you every step of the way.

Swimming Pool: Whether you’re an avid swimmer or just looking to relax, the gym’s indoor pool is a perfect place. Lap lanes, open swim hours, and a relaxing hot tub are just a few of the perks you can enjoy, all without having to leave campus.

The Hatchery: BC’s Creative Makerspace

The Hatchery, BC’s on-campus makerspace, is a place where your creativity can come to life. Tuition provides access to a variety of cutting-edge tools and machines to bring your crazy ideas to reality. Here’s just a glimpse of what you can do:

Sewing Machines: Want to design your own clothes or perhaps repair something? The Hatchery offers sewing machines for students who want to bring their sewing skills to life.

Laser Cutter: Need precision cuts for a project or want to create intricate designs? The Hatchery’s laser cutter is the perfect tool. You can cut wood, acrylic, and other materials to create everything from models to artwork.

3D Printers: Whether you’re creating prototypes for a design class or making a fun, personalized item, the Hatchery’s 3D printers allow you to make a digital creation in a matter of hours.

Workshops and Events: The Hatchery hosts a variety of events and workshops throughout the year, giving students the chance to learn how to use the tools and techniques available in the space. You can join in to build something from scratch, develop new skills, and meet like-minded creatives.

Outdoor Adventures: A Break From the Books

Sometimes, the best way to clear your mind is to get outdoors and enjoy nature. BC offers several outdoor programs that allow you to explore the beauty of New England while staying active.

Outdoor Equipment Rentals: Whether you’re into hiking, skiing, or camping, BC offers discounted outdoor gear rentals to get you started.

Guided Trips: BC’s Outdoor Adventures program offers a variety of guided trips throughout the year. Whether it’s a weekend getaway to the mountains or a day trip to the beach, you can experience new adventures with the support of trained leaders.

Additional Benefits

Shuttle Services and Transportation: If you need to get around the city, BC offers buses that take students to key locations. If you have errands to run, on Saturday and Sunday you can hop on the bus to get to the Chestnut Hill Mall, Star Market, and more.

Free or Discounted Tickets to Events: Whether it’s a concert, a comedy show, or a lecture by a prominent speaker, your BC tuition often includes free or discounted tickets to a variety of events throughout the semester. Check out the Robsham Theater website for upcoming events.

Wellness: BC offers a range of services to support both your physical and mental well-being. Students can visit the Center for Student Wellness or University Counseling Services for mental health support, access free annual flu shots, and participate in suicide prevention training, among other services. For physical health, BC Dining provides free access to an on-campus dietitian to help you improve your nutrition and wellness.