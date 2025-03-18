Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle on Route 9 in Newton

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 9 Tuesday morning near The Shops at Chestnut Hill.

A trooper on his morning commute saw a vehicle strike a person on the westbound side of the highway and stopped to help, according to reports from Massachusetts State Police via WCVB.

The victim, still unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police closed the left travel lanes in both directions after the accident.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.