Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle on Route 9 in Newton
The victim of the collision is still unidentified. (Genevieve Morrison / Heights Editor)
Metro, Newton

Pedestrian Killed by Vehicle on Route 9 in Newton

By Genevieve Morrison
March 18, 2025    Updated March 18, 2025 at 7:05 pm

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Route 9 Tuesday morning near The Shops at Chestnut Hill.

A trooper on his morning commute saw a vehicle strike a person on the westbound side of the highway and stopped to help, according to reports from Massachusetts State Police via WCVB.

The victim, still unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police closed the left travel lanes in both directions after the accident.

According to police, the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

March 18, 2025

You may also like

Residents Give Feedback on Newton Centre Plaza at Open House Event
Newton’s Zoning and Planning Committee Drafts Final ADU Ordinance
Multitasker Marc Laredo Is All In on Newton Mayoral Run

Leave a Reply

Searching