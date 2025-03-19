Miller, Ogden, and Bryant Blank Northeastern, BC Shutouts Northeastern 6–0

Brady Miller had not pitched more innings than he had let up runs in each of his three appearances.

Boston College baseball had failed to post a first-inning run yesterday versus Sacred Heart and all series versus No. 5 Florida State.

A common theme the Eagles have not encountered this season is matching the defense’s energy on the offensive side, and vice versa.

“I think that nothing energizes a dugout, engages a dugout, more than loud contact and quick innings on defense,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said.

The Eagles did just that.

Five scoreless innings from Miller, followed by two-a-piece without a run from JD Ogden and Alex Bryant pushed BC (9–9, 2–4 Atlantic Coast) past the Huskies (12–7, 0–0 CAA) 6–0 for the first time since March of 2022.

And the Eagles’ offense couldn’t have complemented the defense more efficiently than it did in Wednesday afternoon’s matchup.

Miller took the mound with starting honors as an 11.12 ERA pitcher, but a 1-2-3 retirement with two strikeouts sent a message to lead-off hitter Josiah Ragsdale. The junior centerfielder cranked one to left center and stretched out a triple, soon being brought home three batters from Kyle Wolff’s single through the shift.

“Not only did [Josiah] sting it, he got a result, he got a third base, he turned it into a run,” Interdonato said. “Like, yes, setting the tone, but the loud contact was something that we’d really been missing.”

Miller’s next two innings consisted of another strikeout, a single from Will Fosberg who was then caught stealing second, and then three straight Ks to retire the side in the third.

After only conceding two hits through four innings, it was time for the offense to obtain its much-needed cushion for whoever followed Miller.

“Us getting the two-out hit in the first was big, just to put a run on the board and be able to play from ahead, even though it was a run,” Interdonato said. “And then Brady just kept going at him and going at him, so it was great.”

Adam Magpoc began a two-out rally in the bottom of the fourth frame with a single through the left side. After stealing second and third, Magpoc was brought home by another single to left field from Gunnar Johnson.

“Just that aggressive base running and being able to go another 90 feet, again, I feel like that’s the aggressive style of baseball we’re trying to play,” Interdonato said.

Owen DeShazo then stepped up to the plate and delivered a single through the middle to drive McNulty home for a 3–0 lead.

After a walk on Ragsdale, Northeastern finally made the pitching change—just for Patrick Roche to be hit on the first pitch with bases loaded to make it a 4–0 game.

A walk-turned-double play and a foul out to end the top of the fifth inning aided Miller to five shutout innings with 6 K and only three hits.

“We were looking forward to getting him this start… and it just so happened to be today instead of yesterday,” Interdonato said about Miller’s performance. “So credit to him for taking advantage of the opportunity.”

The Eagles didn’t slow down in the fifth either, as McNulty drove Wolff home after his single and advancement on a wild pitch. Gunnar Johnson also recorded his second RBI of the game on a sacrifice bunt that brought Magpoc home from third base for a 6–0 lead.

Now with a comfortable lead, Interdonato sent JD Ogden to the mound, who had previously tossed seven consecutive scoreless innings before his outing today. Ogden recorded 2.0 IP with 2 K and two hits allowed, aided by a double play in between.

“Yeah, I thought, you know, the double play is obviously huge, especially the one with JD on the mound,” Interdonato said. “I mean, first and second, nobody out, 2–0 count, one of their best hitters.”

Alex Bryant closed out the final two frames with consecutive 1-2-3 outings, holding Northeastern to zero runs and only five hits for the 6–0 win.

“I always appreciate a team who is able to be coached hard and to be challenged, and we have really pushed this group, you know,” Interdonato said. “They seem to take the information, they seem to apply it to games, and, you know, that’s been my favorite part so far.”