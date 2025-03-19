BC Secures Mid-Week Win Over Bryant

Despite leading the whole game, Boston College softball let Bryant gain two runs in the bottom of the fifth, decreasing its lead from six runs to four and threatening to bring Bryant back into contention.

That is, until Jordan Stephens came up to bat in the top of the sixth and hit a homer that gave the Eagles the three runs they needed to clinch the game.

Coming off their seventh straight loss, the Eagles (11–12, 0–6 Atlantic Coast) were desperate for a win on Wednesday as they faced off against the Bulldogs (7–14). Luckily, BC had the numbers on its side, as the last ten times these teams have met, BC has managed to secure victory.

Despite ultimately coming out with its first win since March 5, the first inning did not start out particularly strong for BC as Bryant pitcher Lexi Powell struck out the first three batters BC put up to send the game into the bottom of the first.

Luckily for the Eagles, they were able to follow suit and force Bryant into a scoreless inning.

The second inning was the first to see some action. Stephens led off with a single to center field and Janis Espinoza reached on a fielder’s choice, then stole second. Right after, Zoe Hines hit a single, pushing Espinoza to third. BC kept the momentum going as Hines stole second and Espinoza snuck past Bryant catcher McKenzie McAloon to score BC’s first run of the game.

Right after that, Hines made it home on a single from Abby Ptak to give the Eagles their second run of the game.

When Meghan Schouten came up to bat, her strong hit up the middle made its way past Bryant outfielders and brought Tannis Jackin home, bumping the score up to 3–0 for BC to end the second inning.

“When we went up 1,2,3 in the first and were essentially using our run game to punch first, that opened the door.” Said BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug. “From there we just kind of stayed the course and ran consistently.”

Bryant was left with another scoreless inning in the second, and the third frame also left both teams with nothing to show for it.

BC lit up the fourth inning when a double to left field from Emma Jackson got Hannah Slike and Gator Robinson off of second and third, respectively, giving the Eagles an extra two runs to build the lead to five.

Stephens immediately hit a single after that and Jackson ran home, ending a 6–0 fourth inning for the Eagles.

Shannon MacLeod came in to pitch the fifth inning, relieving freshman Bailey Kenziorski, and Bryant finally put up some runs of its own.

It started with a walk for leadoff batter Makenna Coleman. Then, Hannah Cochran reached on a fielder’s choice. Thanks to an error from BC, Amira Rainer reached first and Cochran advanced to third, then Rainer stole second.

When Bryce Clendenin grounded out, Rainer advanced to third and Cochran scored the Bulldogs’ first run of the game. Sam Rohwer followed that up with a double to right center, scoring Rainer.

But that’s all the success Bryant would see on Wednesday afternoon. Stephens’ three-run homer in the top of the sixth brought the score to 9–2, securing BC’s win.

“Jordan took the ball in like three times—singles, sprinkling singles—then we have second and third and she knows that she needs to drive the ball to the outfield,” Kvilhaug said.“Just good to see people hitting situationally and unselfishly.”