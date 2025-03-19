Saweetie will perform in Boston College’s Mile 21 Concert as part of the Division of Student Affairs’ Marathon Monday festivities at 10 a.m. on April 21, BC first announced in a video posted on Instagram this afternoon.

This is Saweetie’s first appearance at BC.

The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer rose to fame with her hit singles “ICY GIRL,” “Tap In,” and “Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat).” She has collaborated with notable artists such as Dua Lipa, Post Malone, and Little Mix.

Saweetie most recently performed in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, 2025, as a part of the Concerts in the City series. Her latest release is a single with OhGeesy, “Cuttin Up.”

Saweetie is the latest in a growing series of high-profile artists to perform at BC on Marathon Monday. T-Pain took the stage at last year’s concert, following Flo Rida’s performance in the Mod Lot in 2023.

In its Instagram post, the Mile 21 Committee expressed excitement for Saweetie’s performance.

“She’s our best friend 🎶 See you at Mile 21,” the post’s caption reads.