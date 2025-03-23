A Guide to the Best Burritos Near BC

As students at Boston College, we all know the struggle of trekking to the dining hall through the cold, only to end up with an expensive, under-seasoned, and poorly cooked meal. After weeks of eating chicken and two sides for dinner every night, I decided to venture beyond Lower dining hall. My search led me to the optimal off-campus food: burritos.

Burritos are the ideal meal for a college student—cheap, filling, and easy to eat on the go. Depending on what toppings you add, they can contain most of the major food groups, making for a balanced and delicious meal. The Boston area has tons of burrito spots to choose from, but with so many options around campus, how do you know which ones are worthy of your precious time (and cash)?

Well, look no further! I’ve spent weeks researching (eating) the burritos around BC to bring you a definitive, totally unscientific guide to Boston burritos.

El Jefe’s Taqueria (9/10)

Three things about El Jefe’s set them apart from the rest of the spots on this list. First and foremost, they are open until 3 a.m. Second, you pay one price, $11.25, for a burrito, no matter what toppings you get—no surprise upcharges.

Finally, their dips, like the queso, guac, and salsa, are absolutely delicious. Not only do you get cheap and tasty burritos, but you also enjoy a tasty side.

Los Amigos Taqueria (8/10)

With several locations throughout the Boston area, you’re never too far away from Los Amigos. If you decide to visit, make sure to try their California burrito. It is the ideal combination of big portions, a low price, and guacamole included.

Los Amigos loses a few points, however, because their chips are a little bland and their salsa and guac are woefully overpriced. That said, if you’re looking for a quality burrito, Los Amigos is still a great choice.

Chipotle (5/10)

Chipotle is a classic—but sometimes controversial—burrito spot. Some people are obsessed with it, and some people hate it. Personally, I think the flavor and portion sizes are great, and it would rank higher on this list if it weren’t so ridiculously expensive. Nobody should be paying $20.00 for a burrito and some chips—ever.

Addie’s (3/10)

If you’re looking for the most mid burrito you have ever eaten, Addie’s is the spot for you! This place gets some points because it’s on campus and you can use your dining dollars for it. But otherwise, you can find infinitely better options elsewhere.

At Addie’s, seasoning and spices are foreign concepts. Every single component of these burritos is bland, from the rice to the meat, to the “guac” which is really just mashed-up avocados with nothing added. To top it all off, their chipotle mayo, which I thought was queso, is downright nasty. Who thought mayonnaise on a burrito was a good idea?

El Pelon Taqueria (2/10)

Located right across the street from Lower, El Pelon is in a fantastic spot for a quick burrito run. They also have an extensive menu with many options and serve a pretty tasty burrito.

So, why the low rating? El Pelon gave me the worst food poisoning I’ve ever experienced. My El Pelon-borne illness was not an isolated incident either. Just search them up on Fizz if you don’t believe me. If you’re willing to spend five hours laying on the floor fighting for your life, their chicken burrito isn’t half bad. Otherwise, steer clear.