By the Numbers: Here’s How Students Voted in the UGBC Presidential Election

Thursday’s UGBC presidential election featured a surge in voter turnout, with 3,240 students casting ballots—the second-highest turnout in a decade. This marked a 496 percent increase from last year’s turnout of just 543 students. It also surpassed 2023’s total of 2,997 votes.

Cami Kulbieda, LSEHD ’26, and Reagan Marino, MCAS ’26, won 1,244 votes, or 38.39 percent of the total. Jack Adams and Chase Gibson, both MCAS ’26, won 1,129 votes (34.84 percent), while Andrew Cimino, MCAS ’26, and Brody Whetzel, LSEHD ’26, finished with 867 votes (26.75 percent).

In 2024, the uncontested election saw an 81 percent drop from the 2,997 votes cast in 2023.

In 2023, Jonah Kotzen, MCAS ’24, and Meghan Heckelman, LSEHD ’25, won 1,504 of 2,997 votes after deductions, securing 50.2 percent.

Kotzen and Heckelman defeated Jordan Nakash andYosan Tewelde, both MCAS ’24, by a razor-thin margin of 11 votes. Nakash and Tewelde had initially won by 14 votes before the Elections Committee deducted 25 of their total 1,518 votes, citing a violation of the endorsement policy.