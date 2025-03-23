Dunn-Gaherin’s Food and Spirits Brings Irish Pub Dining To Newton

On the walls of Dunn-Gaherin’s Food and Spirits in Newton Upper Falls, road signs from villages in Ireland mingle with Boston College jerseys, blending elements of Newton and the Emerald Isle.

Diners seeking the taste and atmosphere of Ireland here in Massachusetts must look no further than Dunn-Gaherin’s Food and Spirits, which has been a community in its own right since 1991.

“When you go down to the local pub, you sit on the pulse of the community,” said Seana Gaherin, the restaurant’s owner.

Lilly Gribaudo, who has been a waitress at Dunn-Gaherin’s for nine years, explained the loyal following the pub has garnered.

“We have a great atmosphere here,” said Gribaudo. “It’s mostly a regulars’ bar, and it’s a very tight-knit community. We get a lot of people from BC hockey, BC hockey families too.”

The pub has reliably excelled at what it does best in this quiet corner of Newton, near the Wellesley and Needham borders. As Gribaudo noted, it is not necessarily a trendy spot.

“It’s a very big sports bar,” said Gribaudo. “It’s not as much a young bar. We don’t have as many new customers as regulars.”

That does not mean first-timers will not be treated warmly, though. The service lives up to the restaurant’s slogan: “We would like to know your name!”

The ambiance inside is warm and convivial. Visitors are immediately captivated by the extensive wood bar at the front, which gives way to a high-ceilinged dining room in the back.

And while Dunn-Gaherin’s offers a lively atmosphere year-round, the pub was especially festive in the weekend leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. Diners were entertained with impromptu Irish step dance performances in the middle of the restaurant.

The menu was replete with pub classics and a healthy selection of beer and spirits, along with various St. Patrick’s Day specialties. For an appetizer, the Kerrygold chicken wings distinguished themselves. After being tossed in the Irish butter, the wings were served with grated cheddar and green onions for a delightful twist on the bar staple.

Manager and waitress Laura Kenny is a native of Ireland and has been working at Dunn-Gaherin’s for 25 years. Kenny reflected on what was most endearing about the pub.

“I love meeting new people here and people from the community,” said Kenny. “I love that I get to hang out with people when they are socializing—when people are at their happiest.”

Of the entrees, both Kenny and Gribaudo recommended the fish and chips, which did not disappoint.

Fish and chips can be found on almost any Irish pub’s menu, but the ones served at Dunn-Gaherin’s were especially good. The fish was perfectly tender and not dry, a common issue with this dish at other restaurants. With a squeeze of lemon and a dash of malt vinegar, they were as authentic as can be.

Customer William Shackleford was impressed with Dunn-Gaherin’s on his first visit to the pub.

“I just moved to Massachusetts from New York, where there are a lot of Irish pubs,” said Shackleford. “I was looking for a place to fill the void, and I believe I’ve found it. The Guinness and Smithwick’s are just as good as in Ireland, and the steak tips are outstanding.”

Shepherd’s pie is another pub classic, and it was on the menu at Dunn-Gaherin’s for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. This too proved excellent—the dish was not marred by excessive saltiness, as shepherd’s pie sometimes is. Served with a pleasant slice of homemade Irish soda bread, it was substantial enough for two.

Gaherin, who is going on her 34th year as owner of Dunn-Gaherin’s, said the community is why she loves her job.

“You know all your neighbors,” said Gaherin. “It is a very rewarding job, to take care of people. We work in the best industry.”