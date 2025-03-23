Fuller Speaks at Charles River Regional Chamber Fireside Chat Event

Local business owners, bankers, and citizens gathered at the Charles River Country Club to network and hear from Needham Town Manager Kate Fitzpatrick and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller Friday morning.

This is the eighth year of this event, which started in Fuller’s inaugural year in office, offering a networking opportunity for aspiring women in the workplace and to hear from two local female leaders.

Both women began by talking about what drew them to local government. Fuller outlined her eight years in the council chamber and her interaction with her husband when they heard the previous mayor would not be running for reelection, prompting her to decide to run herself.

“At a chamber breakfast, Sandy Warren announced that he would not be running for reelection as mayor,” Fuller said. “I thought to myself that I should raise my hand and say consider me. There was so much to be done and learned about the city that I thought I could try to make a difference.”

Fitzpatrick outlined a moment in her childhood when she noticed a street sign was spelled wrong. She reached out to the local government and had it fixed.

“Wow, local government, if you ask them nicely, is very responsive,” Fitzpatrick said. “That’s really how I got started.”

Fuller and Fitzpatrick elaborated on their experiences as women in local politics, specifically as women leading teams and being in positions of power.

“Particularly for the women in the room, just keep sharpening your numerical skills,” said Fuller. “You’ll have a CFO, but you have to be able to understand the basics.”

Fitzpatrick and Fuller outlined what they prioritize in cultivating team members and a productive team dynamic.

“What I’m looking for is confidence, collaborative nature, positivity, definitely those soft skills,” said Fuller.

Fitzpatrick added on, commenting on the increasing distrust toward the government and feelings of anxiety. Fitzpatrick urged women in this industry to be resilient despite this and continue to work for the public’s best interest.

Fitzpatrick cited herself and Fuller as a means of inspiring other women to step into these spaces.

“You can’t be what you can’t see,” said Fitzpatrick.

When the two women opened the conversation up to a question-and-answer with the audience, an attendee inquired about their legacy, as both women are stepping down from their positions shortly.

Despite leaving her role as mayor, Fuller said she will not go from 100 to zero and plans to stay involved as a resource during Newton’s transitional period.

Fitzpatrick highlighted the many building projects she has managed during her tenure.

“The built environment is something I’m very very proud of,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our job is to have somebody give us an idea and to make it happen.”

For parting words, the moderator, Priscilla Casper, inquired about any final advice for the women in attendance.

“Stay angry—anger is a response to a barrier being crossed,” said Fitzpatrick. “If we’re angry we know there’s something we need to do.”