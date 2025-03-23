‘Novocaine’: A Mad Mix of Genres That Doesn’t Quite Hit the Mark

★★★★☆

I’m sure most people have contemplated the idea of what it would be like to not feel physical pain. Novocaine, directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, is a bloody movie that mixes action with comedy while taking the concept of painlessness to extreme levels.

Nate (Jack Quaid) has CIPA, or Congenital Insensitivity to Pain with Anhidrosis. This condition makes nerve cells completely unable to process sensations—proving very convenient for Nate.

What starts as an awkward bank robbery, with thieves dressed as Santa, quickly spirals into a desperate attempt by Nate to rescue the woman he’s obsessed with—one of the bank’s clerks, Sherry (Amber Midthunder). The group of Saint Nicks ends up leaving the bank with the money and a hostage: Sherry. Nate follows in high-pursuit—this sends him on a mission around the city, fueled by pure emotion, absorbing punches, burns, and bullets with no reaction.

Novocaine, for better or worse, doesn’t shy away from gore—with every new injury, the film grows in absurdity. But the film continues, rolling with the punches as Nate faces further bodily affliction.

Quaid nails the unique role of a pathetic, lovesick man turned reluctant action hero. He carries the film with a blend of chaotic energy and expressionless humor—somewhat akin to Deadpool. His chemistry with Sherry becomes problematic, though. The romance feels wholeheartedly one-sided, insufficient for the film’s premise. Their relationship feels awkward, missing the realism necessary to create a captivating narrative.

Berk and Olsen take Nate’s condition and run with it, placing him in a series of outlandish and borderline cartoonish situations. While the constant gore loses its appeal by the film’s conclusion, Novocaine never loses its sense of humor.

What starts as a quirky take on the action genre slowly devolves into a full-blown comedy, with Nate emerging as a seemingly invincible antihero. Regardless of how farfetched it may be, the film’s blend of action and unapologetic chaos is undeniably entertaining.

As Novocaine builds toward its bloody climax, it offers something unique—a mad mix of genres that blends slapstick humor with brutal action. The filmmakers try to create a character with more depth than a simple superhero, but the film’s romance and overly violent tone sometimes outweigh its clever aspects.

Novacaine is undoubtedly an entertaining ride, entering unprecedented territory—the protagonist, no matter how many times he’s beaten down, stays determined with death as his only obstacle. The film is messy, but definitely a good time, even if it never quite finds a balance between emotion and violence.