Princess and the bOp! Moves Audience Members to Rocking and Head Bopping

Just over 15 years ago, The Princess and the Frog hit theaters as a smash-hit success and instant Disney classic. On Saturday night, the movie’s musical musings hit Robsham Theater to an equally passionate reception.

BC bOp!, Boston College’s instrumental and vocal jazz ensemble, presented “Princess and the bOp!,” referencing Disney’s 2009 movie The Princess and the Frog. The Princess and the Frog is set in 1920s New Orleans and accentuates “The Big Easy’s” booming jazz culture.

The event didn’t only include songs from the Disney movie but also explored jazz staples like “Feeling Good” by songwriters Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley made popular by Nina Simone.

Jiwon Kim, MCAS ’27 and vocalist, performed “Feeling Good” and teased the audience before singing the most prominent part of the song: the isolated “good” that invites the drums to open for the brass section’s classic riff amid the bass’ descending movement. Kim stalled the “good” and even put his finger up towards the audience, indicating he needed one more moment before he continued singing. The audience chuckled in response.

Attendee David Chong, MCAS ’28, elaborated on the audience’s lively demeanor.

“The vibe was really good,” said Chong. “[Everyone was] moving their body, like, a tiny bit, like, in their seats, you know, they were like, swaying.”

The audience notably and emphatically rocked during the last song before intermission, “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat” by songwriter Frank Loesser. Sofia Burke, MCAS ’25, vocalist, and BC bOp! executive board member, commanded the stage during the song. She used a wide array of facial expressions, gestures, and her piercing voice to connect both the audience and the ensemble members.

The band and vocalists were cohesive and building off of each other, according to Chong.

“It seemed like they were all on the same wavelength,” said Chong. “They were all like, so in sync. And, yeah, I feel like they just communicated in a way that you would only know if you were like, performing.”

Shannon Jacob, the ensemble’s vocal director, explained that BC bOp! chose The Princess and the Frog to uplift and acknowledge the Black community’s contribution to jazz.

“We, the members and directors of BC bOp!, acknowledge that our repertoire is primarily based on jazz—a genre created by Black musicians that has roots in spiritual and work songs,” Jacob wrote in the performance’s program. “We are aware not only of the privilege we have, but of the responsibility we carry in performing this genre on Boston College’s campus.”

BC bOp!’s performance of “Quarter Master,” a combo with a trombone, tenor sax, trumpet, guitar, and piano, caused the audience to clap to the beat. BC bOp! certainly lived up to the song’s name and established their mastery over their instruments as the “Quarter Master” is normally improvised. The song has a consistent melody, but performers add their own twists through a call and response between instruments and melodic variations.

Chong said “Proud Mary” was his favorite performance by the ensemble. “Proud Mary” has a slow start before ultimately revving up into an energetic gear.

“It was just like, super energetic,” said Chong. “Everyone looked like they were having such a, like, a great time. And this one guy [Jett Takazawa, CSOM ’27] had this tambourine, and he was, like, kind of running around. And it was really funny. It was just really fun to watch.”

Chong noted that the performance was enjoyable even for audience members who aren’t particularly familiar with jazz music.

“I’m not into jazz,” said Chong. “My friend was performing, so I went to support him … I didn’t think I would enjoy it this much, but, like, I really enjoyed it.”

Jacob hoped the performance encouraged the audience to reflect and value shared community.

“The film does not wholly depict the ways in which these communities continue to foster joy and love despite systematic adversity,” wrote Jacob. “It is precisely this reflection that we must sit with as we listen, perform, and engage with The Princess and the Frog. In one of its signature tones it reminds us: ‘You gotta dig a little deeper, Find out who you are.’”