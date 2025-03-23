Representative Jake Auchincloss Says Democrats Lost Leverage at Town Hall

On Tuesday evening, U.S. Representative Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts’ fourth district, hosted a “Telephone Town Hall,” inviting Massachusetts residents to raise questions and hear updates on his progress within the district.

Callers asked questions about the Russia-Ukraine war, funding for the West Newton Station Commuter Rail, and the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) funding cuts.

Auchincloss began the meeting by sharing some of the bipartisan congressional bills he is involved in, including social media regulation for intimate privacy violations and restriction on health insurers from inflating prescription drug prices.

“I have always prided myself in being a strong Democrat who works across the aisle on issues like fentanyl, on lowering prescription drug prices, on reigning in social media corporations, even in the polarized environment in Washington, D.C.,” said Auchincloss.

Auchincloss was dissatisfied with President Donald Trump’s approval of a continuing resolution, an act of Congress that continues federal government funding through the rest of the fiscal year.

“[The continuing resolution] removed oversight and congressional direction for how President Donald Trump could spend money, despite his abuse of both impoundment and emergency authorities, and granted him even greater latitude to use emergency authorities to levy tariffs on countries for his whim,” said Auchincloss.

The funding bill passed with a 217–213 House vote and a 54–46 Senate vote last Friday. Auchincloss believes that Democrats have lost their moment of leverage as a minority.

“I think this bill was a non-starter,” said Auchincloss. “It delivered no wins for the middle class, and it did not demonstrate to Americans how Democrats would govern should we be given power. Democrats need to use every opportunity to show Americans what we stand for and how we would use power if entrusted. And this was a pitch that passed us.”

Newton resident Terry Alter asked the Representative about what he plans to do if the $7 million federal funding for the Newton commuter rail station is pulled or postponed due to Trump’s actions.

“I’ve had no indication that the funds that I helped secure for the Newtonville commuter rail station are under threat,” said Auchincloss. “We will be on guard and responsive to any issues that come with federal funding.”

Jessica Chaikof, a social policy PhD student at Brandeis University and Newton resident, inquired about Auchincloss’ progress in countering the NIH’s indirect cost cuts in university research funding.

In February, the NIH’s indirect cost was capped at 15 percent which used to average around 50 percent, functionally cutting research infrastructure, according to Auchincloss.

“I have been in conversations with the NIH about this policy, trying to build bipartisan support to get it changed,” said Auchincloss.

Auchincloss emphasized the urgent need to build a bipartisan oversight committee of jurisdiction to get the NIH to change its policies because, according to Auchincloss, it’s unlawful for the NIH to make any deviations from negotiated rates.

“A judge has put an injunction against the 15 percent policy because it’s illegal. Congress has said for eight years in a row that the NIH cannot go down to 15 percent,” said Auchincloss.

At the international level, Auchincloss shared his support for Ukraine and his view on how America should approach the Russia-Ukraine War.

“America needs to stop siding with Russia in these negotiations and indicate that there will be very ferocious snapback sanctions, particularly on the oil and gas sector, if Russia breaches any agreed-upon peace,” Auchincloss said.