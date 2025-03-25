BC Pro Day 2025: “Boston College did what it needed to do for me.”

Almost everyone that spoke at Boston College football’s 2025 Pro Day had something similar to say: the NFL Draft, as well as what comes after, is less about what opportunity you are given, and more about what you do with it.

“Doesn’t matter if you’re a second-round pick, or a fifth, or a sixth, or undrafted, whatever—it’s about when you get in the building, what do you do with that opportunity?” offensive lineman Drew Kendall said. “I’m really just focused on that, and getting to that point, and trying not to worry too much about the draft.”

If there is anyone at BC’s Pro Day that shouldn’t worry too much about the draft, it’s Donovan Ezeiruaku.

“Might see some tears—I can’t lie—might see some tears,” Ezeiruaku said. “But it’ll be very surreal, a dream come true, for sure.”

The senior had a standout 2024–25 season, earning First-Team All American honors and winning the Ted Hendricks Award, which recognizes the nation’s top defensive end.

“I feel good,” Ezeiruaku said. “At the same time, anywhere is a blessing. If it’s the 24th [of April] or the 25th, whatever the case may be, as long as my foot is in the door, I can’t complain.”

Ezeiruaku had a solid performance at the NFL Combine in early March and opted not to participate in BC’s Pro Day. He attended the event, however, watching as his teammates completed fitness tests and position drills in front of scouts representing all 32 NFL teams.

“This is really good for Boston College,” Ezeiruaku said about the full list of NFL teams in attendance. “And I think this will be a constant trend moving forward, especially with Coach O’Brien and his staff, and what they have going on here. I’m very excited for Boston College and, you know, what we have in store for the future.”

Standing by watching wasn’t easy, though.

“I’m getting a little itchy,” Ezeiruaku said. “But, you know, it’s probably the best decision for me not to do too much today. Had a really good showing at the Combine, Senior Bowl, and then, obviously the tape speaks for itself.”

BC head coach Bill O’Brien spoke about Ezeiruaku’s character, adding that the entire team voted for him as captain.

“He won us a couple games single-handedly,” O’Brien said. “Can’t say enough great things about him.”

Kendall was joined with fellow offensive lineman Ozzy Trapilo, who was named a First-Team All-ACC player after starting all 12 regular-season games at right tackle.

The two aren’t just college teammates and linemates, though. Trapilo and Kendall have known each other since they were kids and even played sixth-grade football together.

“Super cool experience, you know, growing up together—I mean, to think, if we could fast forward and just see ourselves now,” Trapilo said. “It’s crazy to think about. So, I’ve had a great time. I know he has too. It’s really just a dream come true for both of us.”

The two have been training together in Florida in preparation for the draft.

“It’s a little more comforting knowing you got someone doing it at the same time as you, especially someone that’s one of your best friends since you were little,” Kendall said. “It makes the stressful time a little bit less stressful, because you’re kind of going through it together.”

Trapilo was the opposite of picky when he spoke about where he’d like to play. Like Kendall, he said it is all about getting an opportunity, no matter what that entails.

“I’m putting myself out there,” Trapilo said. Whoever wants me, I’m gonna be the happiest guy in the world to just go play the sport that I love.”

Like Kendall, he said it is all about getting an opportunity, no matter what that entails.

“That’s why it’s so important—stuff like this,” Trapilo said. “Get in front of as many coaches as you can, interview as much as you can, all that, because it takes one guy to stand on the table for you, get you to a team, and then it’s my job to stay there as long as possible.”

For Ezeiruaku, using the opportunities he earns to achieve big things at the professional level is the dream. But don’t worry, he hasn’t already moved on and forgotten about BC.

“Boston College did what it needed to do for me,” Ezeiruaku said. “And I look forward to giving back to Boston College in the future.”