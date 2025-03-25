Newton Superintendent Details Potential NPS Cuts After Mayor Rejects $14.9 Million Funding Request

The Newton School Committee (NSC) convened on Monday night to further discuss the budget for fiscal year 2026 (FY26), in the wake of Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller’s decision to reject Superintendent Anna Nolin’s preliminary request for an additional $14.9 million in funding.

At a public hearing last Wednesday, over a dozen parents and teachers in the district urged the NSC to approve Nolin’s proposed budget increase. Many commenters derided Fuller for failing to prioritize Newton Public Schools (NPS) and their students. At Monday’s meeting, a row of parents held a large banner demanding that NSC “Fully Fund.”

Nolin’s proposed budget already requires cuts in several areas to maintain what is called “Level Services Plus” in public schools, meaning the district maintains all of its current services with a few additions.

“These are the pieces I had to recommend,” said Nolin. “A 10-teacher reduction at elementary, two at middle, reorganization of the Teaching and Learning Department, and then we said we would utilize more of a budget carryforward, which is more of a risk for us.”

Fuller’s budget will increase the school allocation by $10.3 million, or 3.65 percent, in FY26. Nolin explained that this will necessitate additional spending cuts across the district in order to fill an approximately $3.7 million gap between the two proposals.

“$3.7 million, these are the additional cuts we need, after the cuts I have already shared with you,” said Nolin. “Five additional classroom teachers to reduce the number of teachers at the elementary level. That would mean that at six classrooms across the district, there would be 25 students in them.”

Beyond the reduction in teachers at the elementary level, further cuts to high school personnel and programs would also be necessary, according to Nolin.

“This is already a very lean budget,” Nolin said. “We will have to limit the number of overnight field trips we have. And then two teachers from the high school … we will try to find the least painful place to do that cut.”

Further, Fuller’s budget would lessen the number of social workers, said Nolin, with 10 “Social and Emotional Learning Interventionists” losing their jobs should this cut take effect.

“Nobody is comfortable with this,” said Nolin. “We are coming out of a very volatile time for young people. A majority of their schooling was impacted by odd COVID learning conditions, and the social and emotional developmental levels of these young people is different from other time periods.”

The cuts Nolin identified amount to only $2.6 million, meaning an additional $1.1 million must be identified and removed from the budget. It is unclear which programs or services would be targeted to remedy that gap.

“I need further guidance and direction,” said Nolin. “Now we’re going to get to things like music programs and athletics … things that are not required and mandated but vastly affect a student’s experience and development.

NSC Vice Chair Emily Prenner remarked on the difficult circumstances faced by the committee, which has found itself caught between Fuller’s budget allocation and the complaints of parents in the district.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty for more weeks than we usually have in a budget situation,” said Prenner. “And if I could wave my magic wand, we’d have a big pot of gold show up.”

Ward 4 NSC member Tamika Olszewski emphasized the need to be fiscally responsible, even if the requisite budget cuts are unwanted or troublesome.

“Nobody on this committee wants to have less than level service,” said Olszewski. “Not even the mayor, believe it or not. The school committee has to certify a budget that is balanced.”

Many parents lobbying the NSC have asked them to approve Nolin’s budget. But Olszewski explained that it is not within the committee’s authority to deviate from the mayor’s budgetary allocation.

“It doesn’t come to the school committee to fund the superintendent’s budget,” said Olszewski. “There is only one entity that can allocate funds to the Newton Public Schools. That is the Newton mayor.”

Fuller stated she understood why parents feel compelled to complain, but explained that Newton’s budgetary constraints affect more than just NPS.

“Our police department and our fire department and our public works department and our public buildings department all are facing the same kinds of things,” said Fuller. “Education is special and different, but it is not without comparison in other areas.”

Fuller concluded her remarks with a word of reassurance for the committee and the audience.

“I know how to be flexible,” Fuller said. “I’ll do the best I can. I promise.”