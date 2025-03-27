Preview: BC Seeks To Take Advantage of No. 1 Overall Seed and Make a Run in NCAA Tournament

As the final seconds ran off the clock during last year’s National Championship game between Boston College men’s hockey and Denver, it became clear that the Eagles would fall just short of their title hopes. Right then, a new countdown began—one to this season, where another opportunity to compete for the trophy awaited.

So far, BC has maximized its chances by having the best regular season of any squad in the country. Now, all that’s left is returning to the National Championship game and winning a sixth national title—a feat that has repeatedly evaded BC since 2012.

Standing first in the Eagles’ path is Bentley (23–14–2, 16–9–1 Atlantic Hockey) of Waltham, Mass., a program making its first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Although BC’s No. 1 overall seed guarantees that they will play the lowest-ranked team in the tournament, the Falcons will look to make their mark in their first tournament opportunity and add to their hockey program’s history.

While the Falcons will surely play BC tough, the Eagles will be expected to win. If BC can take down Bentley, one of two familiar faces will await in the Manchester Regional Final on Sunday: Providence or reigning-champion Denver.

Who is BC playing?

No. 4-seed Bentley

When is BC playing?

Friday, March 28, 2 p.m.

Where is BC playing?

SNHU Arena, Manchester, N.H.

How to watch:

The game will air on ESPNU and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Series history:

BC and Bentley have only faced off twice. Bentley took both matchups, first by a score of 4–2 in November 2018 at Kelley Rink, and more recently by beating the Eagles 6–2 in Waltham in October 2021.

What to expect from Bentley:

Bentley, like most Atlantic Hockey teams, plays a gritty, more defensive-minded brand of hockey than BC might be used to playing in Hockey East. The Falcons give up just 2.05 goals per game, good for fifth in the country, three spots behind the Eagles, who are allowing 1.74 goals per game.

Given the defensive prowess of both teams and the elevated stakes of the NCAA Tournament, the natural expectation is that the game will be close and low-scoring, especially early on, as the two squads feel out each other’s different styles.

Forward Ethan Leyh and defenseman Nick Bochen are Bentley’s offensive anchors, and they have lots of experience, as both are playing in their fifth college hockey season after transferring to Bentley together from Quinnipiac following the 2021–22 season. Leyh has 41 points on the season, while Bochen has contributed 29.

In net, the Falcons are led by Connor Hasley, sporting a .923 save percentage and 1.95 goals against average, both career-high marks for the junior.

In addition to Hasley’s high level of play, he has been dependable, starting 35 of Bentley’s 39 games and winning 21

Looking Past the Falcons:

If BC can take care of business against Bentley, either matchup vs. Providence or Denver would be one with lots of recent context. BC swept the regular season series against Providence, but Denver was BC’s boogeyman last season, defeating the Eagles in the National Championship.

The Frozen Four in St. Louis, Mo., would await the Eagles if they can win two games in Manchester. Regular-season results suggest that BC might have as good a chance as anyone because it went 4–1 against the other No. 1 seeds this season, defeating Michigan State, Maine, and Western Michigan at different points throughout the year.

No matter which teams win the other games in the tournament, the one indisputable truth is that to win a title, BC will have to win four straight games against some of the best teams college hockey has to offer, and that journey starts with Bentley on Friday.