Priddle: The Ever-Enduring Dylan

With all the data that smartphones slyly collect, there’s no doubt that mine has long been aware of my interest in Bob Dylan. Only after the release of Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, however, did my Instagram feed become filled with clips from interviews, footage from the “Never Ending Tour,” and cuts from Scorsese and Pennebaker’s documentaries.

“It Ain’t Me Babe,” a ’60s folk song full of Dylan’s polarizing, nasally drawl and backed by an acoustic guitar and harmonica, is trending on TikTok—the app of choice for bass-loving, rap-engrossed Gen Z. He’s only gone and done it again.

It seems Dylan is back to being an object of cultural fascination. At 18 years of age, I’m still unquestionably in the youngest percentile of “Dylanologists.” But the uptick in his social presence by way of various newly formed or newly popular fan accounts is a clear indication of a fresh generation beginning to latch on.

And as a *cough cough* pre-Chalamet Dylan fan, much of the Dylan media popping up following the film was not striking to me. But after being reminded of Dylan’s Don’t Look Back quips, and seeing his Newport performances for the umpteenth time, I stumbled upon something I never would have expected to find on social media: new Dylan-related shit.

I shouldn’t have been so surprised. The fact is, there’s always more to discover when it comes to Dylan. Forty studio albums, 21 live albums, 17 volumes of The Bootleg Series, 44 compilation albums, seven film soundtracks, 24 notable extended plays, 104 singles—and that’s just the officially released music.

Not all of it is revolutionary. Most of it is fantastic, some of it is weird, and a small percentage is just dreadful. But that’s what happens when someone constantly tests the limits of what a song can be.

With the The Bootleg Series, Dylan basically invented the bootleg, coining the word as we know it today. At the time, in the absence of any official term, it added immensely to his mystique.

This enormous discography is a key part of what makes him interesting—he refuses to be complacent. Shifting genres and, seemingly, his personality every few years, he has covered a vast area musically and culturally. Infamous for “going electric,” Dylan has never looked to appease his fanbase—and they love him for it.

Isolating himself in Woodstock with no musical output at the peak of his success and later releasing exclusively Christian rock for half a decade, during the rise of secularism and the fad of alternative spirituality, is just the start of it.

Perhaps one of Dylan’s only constants is the “Never Ending Tour.” Still ongoing after 37 years, 83-year-old Dylan has just kick-started a new leg of the tour in Tulsa, Okla. But let’s be clear, this is not a Billy Joel at MSG situation—Dylan doesn’t roll through his greatest hits with the goal of sending everyone home smiling. Chances are, he won’t play your favorite song, even if it’s among his most popular.

His setlist is ever-changing, as is the way he performs each song. Though this may be frustrating if you’re looking to sing along, Dylan fans turn up excited to experience the songs they love in a different way. To be so invariably inconsistent in performance is almost unique for an artist of his popularity. Members of Dylan’s band are ready to adapt, and they must attempt to predict what chord he will play next.

Over time he’s become a folkloric figure, shrouded in myth. From toying with reporters in his early career to releasing a 16-minute incantation surrounding the death of JFK during COVID-19, Dylan has never been straightforward. He has intentionally refused to let himself be understood—and that’s why people are obsessed.

After over 60 years in the public spotlight, with hundreds of books and thousands of academic studies written about him, it remains futile to produce a singular, encompassing explanation of him. Maybe you could pin down the intentions behind a song, an album, or even an era of his music, but that’s about all.

And inexplicable mysteries naturally captivate people—why do we exist, what does it mean to love, who the f—k is Bob Dylan, really?

This comparison is wholly frivolous, but the truth is that the way people worship Dylan is unparalleled. This praise doesn’t come out of thin air, and he’s been heralded as everything from “the voice of a generation” to a prophet over his career. There’s a fine line between being a fan and being a disciple.

But just being unpredictable doesn’t sell out concerts for 60 years. He is arguably the greatest songwriter ever. Many of his songs are ostensibly written quite simply—no doubt some are incredibly poetic and ambiguous—but the simplicity allows for a type of transcendence.

Never vacuous or overly specific, his music leaves room for interpretation, and, just like Dylan, the songs are not absolutely fixed. When he inevitably reinvents them, through the release of an outtake, a bootleg, or a live performance, you’re forced to rethink whatever conclusion you had previously drawn. This allows listeners to connect to each song on several levels, whether that means relating to the feeling of it, applying it to their own life, or simply appreciating the truth in the words. And as you grow and develop, the music changes as well, constantly yielding new meaning.



So whatever you do, don’t expect Dylan to fade into obscurity any time soon, even in these Modern Times.