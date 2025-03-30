A Guide to Boston’s Best and Worst Workout Classes

With so many fitness classes on the market, it can be tough to know where to invest your time and money. Whether you’re seeking a serious sweat session or a fun way to get fit, each class offers a different experience.

I dove into five popular workouts around Boston, rating them based on intensity, results, and overall vibe. From the core-shredding challenges of Solidcore to the high-energy sprint intervals at Barry’s Bootcamp, discover which class delivers the best bang for your buck.

Solidcore (8/10)

Solidcore is like training for war—in the best way possible. It uses a Pilates reformer machine, but it’s much more intense and challenging than traditional Pilates. The workout focuses on high-intensity, slow movements designed to push you to second-stage muscle failure. In other words, it breaks your muscles down to rebuild them stronger. True to its name, the workout focuses on building core strength, with shorter sections targeting the upper and lower body.

If you want to look and feel stronger as quickly as possible, Solidcore gives you those results. But you have to put in the work—and pay for it. Coming in at $41 per class, Solidcore is one of the more expensive workout classes available. But, in my opinion, the price is worth it. The classes are fun, the instructors are motivating and kind, and they offer helpful feedback and form corrections. Plus, you’ll see and feel results—fast.

Barry’s Bootcamp (7/10)

Barry’s is undoubtedly the most difficult class on this list. It’s a HIIT workout that combines running and sprinting intervals with heavy-weight strength training. The running intervals are fast— the basic run is around 7 miles per hour, interspersed with sprinting intervals up to 12.5 miles per hour. The floor (strength training) section is no easier, with compound exercises that will leave your muscles shaking.

The environment of Barry’s is great, with loud music, low, colorful lighting, and high-energy instructors. That said, my only complaint is that there isn’t much about Barry’s that you couldn’t do at a regular gym. While the class format may be more motivating, both the sprinting intervals and the strength training could be done outside of the class. For $38 per class, I prefer a class that offers something I wouldn’t do on my own at the gym.

SoulCycle (6/10)

SoulCycle is a cardio-focused spin class that also targets your core and upper body. The class is challenging, but it’s also super fun. It feels like you’re in a nightclub, but on a bike. The music is loud, the lights are low, and the instructors are fun and motivating.

SoulCycle also offers a discounted price for students ($24 per class, or cheaper with a membership or class pack), making it one of the more affordable options.

CorePower Yoga (5/10)

If you like to sweat, CorePower is the class for you. CorePower Yoga is a bit of a misleading name, as this class is anything but traditional yoga. Their yoga sculpt class combines mat pilates, HIIT cardio, and yoga poses, all in a room heated to about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

CorePower is quite fun, and you certainly feel great after you’re done. In my opinion, however, the “hot” element of the class makes it feel harder than it actually is. It’s not necessarily a great workout—you just feel like it is because you’re sweating so much. If you did the same workout at a normal temperature, it wouldn’t be effective.

Club Pilates (2/10)

I have been to one Club Pilates class, and I will never go to another. The first issue with this workout is that it can barely be called a workout—it’s so easy. They offer a variety of classes, so it’s possible I took the wrong one, but I barely felt tired at the end or sore the next day. For over $40 a class, I’d like to feel like I actually accomplished something by the end.

The second issue is that the instructor was rude. She barely spoke throughout the class, offered no encouragement, and was passive-aggressive and rude when correcting people’s form. My final complaint was that the music was mellow and quiet, and the energy in the room was more relaxing rather than upbeat or intense. Between this relaxing vibe and the lack of intensity in the workout itself, I was fighting to stay awake!

There are about 5 billion types of Pilates classes, and this is far from the best one. Take your time and money elsewhere.