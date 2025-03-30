Behind the Mask of BC Fashion Club’s Met Gala Event

As the sun set over Commonwealth Avenue, the McMullen Museum of Art was filled with event-goers decked out in their best black-tie attire, accessorized with masquerade masks.

The Boston College Fashion Club hosted its annual Met Gala this past Thursday, with the “masquerade” as the chosen theme for this year. Although identities were concealed, the creativity and ingenuity of BC’s fashion enthusiasts shone through regardless.

It comes as no surprise that fashion is at the heart of art institutions around the world. The Met Gala is one of the biggest philanthropic events, cloaked by haute couture and fashion prestige (and a $75,000 ticket). The BC Fashion Club mirrored this exclusive event, though for our small nook of Chestnut Hill instead of New York City.

The general public is only shown a fragment of the most coveted fashion event in our millennium. After the red carpet, Met Gala attendees head off to a closed-door event—cameras flicker off and lights are dimmed, leaving the rest of the world in the dark for the most sought-after fashion event.

Despite not being the real Met Gala, BC Fashion Club aimed to make every person feel influential at this event. Whether it be the red carpet rolled out in front of the museum, the coat check, or the attentiveness of e-board members, everyone was given due attention.

The event did not stop at fashion, though. As you walked up the steps of the McMullen, you were met with the importance of philanthropy with a charity booth hosted by BC’s chapter of Operation Smile, featuring trivia and information surrounding its cause.

The event held in the museum would not be complete without the history of masquerades and fashion brought by the History Club of BC.

“Fashion is how you present yourself, and how those with influence make a stance and demonstrate importance,” said Caroline Cannon, MCAS ’25 and member of the History Club.

Artistry was brought to life wherever one looked. On the museum’s third floor, guests had the opportunity to decorate their very own compact mirrors. Laughter and conversation erupted throughout the museum as patrons embellished the devices with gemstones, filling the night with discourse and ambience.

Panning from one room to another, the music from the first floor provided by live DJ Marco Risi, CSOM ’25, brought the Met Gala experience to life. Furthermore, film and fashion were tied together with the showing of The Phantom of the Opera fixed within the Wonders of Creation: Art, Science, and Innovation in the Islamic World exhibition.

“We all need a break from college, and this event gives people a space to promote fashion and foster creativity,” said Audra Foti, MCAS ’26 and BC Fashion Club e-board member.

For Foti, fashion is a way to express how you feel. This concept was illuminated as photo booths allowed guests to capture the night and their personal style. The image that was presented is a reflection of who guests are or who they aspire to be. Regardless of the reason for their attendance, each of them brought their own thoughts to fashion, art, and culture.

As far away as we may seem from the world of fashion in our BC bubble, the Fashion Club created an inclusive space to foster a community and engage in thoughtful discussion with this year’s Met Gala.