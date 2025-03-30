Scandinavian Cultural Center’s “Våffeldagen” Stirs Up Excitement and Sweet Flavors

On Saturday, Newton’s Scandinavian Cultural Center served delicious Swedish waffles to celebrate “Våffeldagen,” or Waffle Day.

Families and citizens of Newton and surrounding towns gathered in a quaint cafe inside the center, the Kaffestugan.

The heart-shaped våfflor were buttery, light, and slightly crispy, pairing perfectly with the traditional toppings of homemade whipped cream, jam, and berries.

Katrina Kanner, a Norwegian and Danish first-generation citizen of Newton, celebrated Våffeldagen with her two daughters and brother. Her family decided to decorate their waffles with sprinkles and chocolate chips.

Kanner said her family lives nearby and frequently visits the center.

“We live down the street and we love coming here on Saturdays when we can,” Kanner said. “I think it’s a great place.”

Her daughters’ Girl Scout troops meet at the center during the weekend for their own events and activities. These events foster a sense of community that extends beyond people of Scandinavian descent.

“They come here, and they get a chance to have their meetings here,“ Kanner said. “Everyone’s super friendly and I just like that.”

Kanner also appreciates the Scandinavian Library, home to a collection of more than 6,000 books by Nordic authors.

“I don’t think everyone who lives here is necessarily a Scandinavian, but the library has lots of great books, and it brings in people from the community who are curious [about Scandinavian culture],” Kanner said.

Kanner’s daughter, Amelia, shared that one of her favorite events she’s participated in at the center was the Huldufólk Fairy House Building Competition, where she won second place as one of the youngest applicants.

Kathryn Baker, event coordinator for the center, explained that the overarching goal of the Scandinavian Cultural Center is education.

“You don’t have to be Scandinavian or Nordic in order to enjoy the culture and learn about it,” Baker said. “So that’s what we try and do here every week, with concerts, books, talks, films in the Nordic languages, etc.”

The center attracts visitors from Massachusetts and beyond.

“We have people come from all over,” Baker said. “A lot of people come from Boston. Some people come from Providence or Rhode Island and western Mass.”

Baker explained that the Swedish population in Boston specifically gravitates toward the center and its treats.

“We have a really big Swedish population in Boston,” Baker said. “A lot of people are interested in the culture, especially the delicious pastries and sandwiches.”

Baker shared that she was surprised when she found out many community members considered the center to be a hidden gem.

“We don’t want it to be hidden—we want everybody to come here and explore,” Baker said. “If you want to learn one of the Nordic languages, read a book or be at the event, it doesn’t matter. It’s for everybody.”

Laina Regos, a Waltham resident of Norwegian, Finnish, and Greek descent, emphasized the sense of community she feels at the center.

“I actually grew up in Greece, but here, it’s very different from back home,” Regos said. “This, I find much more inviting and social.”