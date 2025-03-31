Gallery: Lacrosse Annual Red Bandana Game

No. 1 BC Lacrosse continued its undefeated season with a 13th win over the University of Pittsburgh. Senior Elizabeth Kirk was honored with the chance to wear the No. 19 jersey in honor of Welles Crowther for the annual Red Bandana Game. Despite the rainy conditions, the Eagles were able to pull away by the end of the first half and deliver a decisive victory over the Panthers. Rachel Clark contributed 5 goals, adding to her goal count of 57 so far this season. Goalkeeper Shea Dolce, leading the league in save percentage, held off the Panthers’ advance with an impressive performance.

Photo Credits: Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor, Trishna Condoor / Heights Staffer