Letter to the Editor: Trans Day of Visibility Statement from Episcopal Faculty and Staff of Boston College

This Monday, March 31, marks the annual celebration of Trans Day of Visibility, a day emphasizing joy and the flourishing of trans people. In 2025, it comes in the midst of a wave of anti-trans legislation and policies. Much of this activity is being undertaken under the banner of Christian nationalism.

As Episcopalians, rooted in our baptismal call to “strive for justice and peace among all people, and respect the dignity of every human being,” we unabashedly affirm the dignity of trans, nonbinary, two-spirit, and gender-nonconforming people, especially those here in our Boston College community. Sharing in the Jesuit tenet of cura personalis and recognizing the image of God in all people, we are here to tell you that we support you, we love you, and—most importantly—that God loves you. Your identities are sacred, your existence is holy, and we as a community are made better by your witness.

We are grieved and infuriated by these deplorable acts that try to diminish you. We vow to continue the work of ensuring your flourishing.

Please know that we are committed to offering our support and solidarity.

Sincerely,

Rev. Daniel Bell, Affiliate Campus Minister, Episcopal Community at Boston College

Rev. Dorie Goehring, Ph.D. candidate, Theology

Conevery Bolton Valencius, Ph.D., Professor of History

Rev. Daniel Joslyn-Siemiatkoski, Ph.D., Professor of Theology

Claire Donohue, J.D., Associate Dean, Law School

Rev. Joseph L. Kimmel, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor, Theology

Nelly Wamaitha, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Theology and International Studies

Eileen Sweeney, Ph.D., Professor of Philosophy

Rev. Meghan T. Sweeney, Ph.D., Professor of the Practice of Theology and Director, PULSE Program for Service Learning

Rev. James Egan Weiss, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Theology

Rev. James M. Hairston, Campus Minister for Multi-Faith Programs, Campus Ministry