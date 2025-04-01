BC Offense Blanked in 3–0 Loss to Northeastern

Northeastern’s starting pitcher Max Gitlin strutted off the mound after forcing Vince Cimini to a flyout to end the seventh inning.

Thankfully for Boston College baseball, that would be the last time the Eagles saw Gitlin on Tuesday afternoon. But his seven scoreless innings that included two strikeouts, four hits, and zero walks left a nasty mark on the Eagles’ offense.

“I think you have to give their guy a lot of credit,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said. “They did not walk or hit a batter the entire day, so they just gave us nothing,” BC head coach Todd Interdonato said.

Two innings and zero runs later, BC (13–13, 5–7 Atlantic Coast) still had nothing to offer at the plate, and ultimately suffered a 3–0 loss to Northeastern (19–8, 5–1 Coastal Athletic) in the first round of the 2025 baseball Beanpot.

It was play-from-behind ball from the start for the Eagles, and they never managed to get in front.

A.J. Colarusso got the call for BC’s midweek, cross-town matchup, and his first inning wasn’t ideal. After an eight-pitch battle he walked the leadoff batter, then the bases were suddenly loaded thanks to a fielding error and a bunt single down the third-base line.

BC had an opportunity to turn a double play to completely shift the inning around, but Jack Goodman beat the throw to score a run. Then, Harrison Feinberg’s single into left center pushed the Huskies’ lead to two.

Northeastern continued to pressure Colarusso in the second inning, putting runners in scoring position after a single and a sacrifice bunt. The junior southpaw was pulled after the third inning after allowing five hits and one earned run.

“A.J. starting on Friday, and then asking him to roll back around on Tuesday, you know, we didn’t think he could go very long,” Interdonato said. “And then he had some high stress in the first and second, so we just felt like making a move there was the right thing to do.”

The Eagles’ offensive performance was highlighted by a handful of sporadic singles. Jack Toomey’s advancement on Adam Magpoc’s bunt in the top of the fourth was BC’s only runner on second base the whole game.

“I think we just gotta get more of a rhythm offensively,” Interdonato said.

A rhythm the offense did follow versus the Huskies was the dreaded 1-2-3 go-around, as the Eagles suffered three such innings.

Interdonato had four different pitchers see the mound the rest of the game. Northeastern scored one more run in the fourth inning from Cal Maldonado’s RBI double down the third-base line off a pitch from Eric Schroeder.

Gavin Soares, Dylan Howanitz, and John Kwiatkowski joined forces for the final three innings, only allowing two hits for the remainder of the game following Soares’ entrance in the bottom of the sixth.

But the story of the afternoon was not fine pitching but the absence of the bats, which proved to be the Eagles’ ultimate pitfall in their 3–0 loss.

“We were just trying to put our best matchup, trying to keep it at two runs, three runs,” Interdonato said about the rotation of pitchers. “So it’s more about just getting the best matchup as opposed to trying to do different things, or keep guys’ pitch count down.”