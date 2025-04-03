★★★★★

Following the success of eternal sunshine, released in early 2024, Ariana Grande adds six extra tracks in the new eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead. Building on the concept of the Academy Award–winning film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Grande deepens her connection to the music by weaving in reflections on her past self and relationships.

In an interview with Variety, Grande claims, “The new tracks are short, but they really count,” highlighting the significant addition to the original album. These include “intro (end of the world) – extended,” “twilight zone,” “warm,” “dandelion,” “past life,” and “Hampstead.” All the tracks are ruminations about Grande’s fond memories and regrets over the years.

The first added track is a revisit to “intro (end of the world)” with a second verse and an outro, reflecting on how she felt unwanted and unheard in her past relationship.

“Can’t you sense me? / I’ve been here this whole time,” Grande sings.

Grande laments over the broken bits of her relationship, grieving the undeserving love she had for her ex-partner. The extended lyrics tell a deeper story that connects with her past relationship, a narrative that got twisted and misunderstood by the public.

The following track, “twilight zone,” is a touching reflection on letting go of a relationship while contemplating the “what-ifs.”

“Not that I miss you, I don’t / Sometimes, I just can’t believe / You happened,” Grande sings.

The lyrics beautifully capture the limbo of moving on—when the relationship is over, but the love and devotion still linger. It is a deeply relatable reflection for anyone who’s struggled to walk away from something passionate, intense, and hard to let go of.

Grande revisits tender memories of her past in “Hampstead,” a slow, melancholic ballad named after the London neighborhood where she once lived. She claims in an interview for the Wicked press tour that “Hampstead” is “one of [her] favourite songs [she’s] written.”

The metaphor of Hampstead serves as a reflection on a period when Grande was navigating intense media scrutiny. The song explores the tension between maintaining a beloved public persona and preserving a true sense of self within a personal relationship.

“Threw away my reputation / But saved us more heartache,” Grande sings.

The lyrics insinuate that she sacrificed her public image for the sake of her relationship. “Hampstead” is an emotional response to “homewrecker” allegations she has previously faced.

The six added tracks steer away from Grande’s typical upbeat and promiscuous genre, where she proudly presents her sexual agenda and womanhood. In the mellow melody and forlorn lyrics of the last track, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love),” she continues the narrative, revealing her personal struggles and heartbreak.

Alongside the deluxe album, Grande released a 26-minute short film, co-directed by Christian Breslauer and herself. The film is set 70 years after “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” and follows Peaches, portrayed by Grande in the music video.

The character watches four memories stored in a futuristic time capsule, symbolically closing the chapter on the eternal sunshine era. She ponders her past, present, and future, giving her fans a deeply grounded and relatable story about love, mental struggles, and identity.

Eternal sunshine deluxe: brighter days ahead offers a deeper glimpse into Grande’s true self, giving fans the chance to connect with previously unheard stories—a beautiful ending to an authentic, emotionally resonant chapter in the singer’s artistry.