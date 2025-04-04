Explore Boston on a Budget: Fun Outdoor Activities for Spring

As the Heights warms up for the final weeks of class, students are flocking to outdoor spaces—spending sunsets playing volleyball or spikeball on Maloney Lawn and sprawling on Gasson Quad for a break from class. It’s clear that everyone is eager to get outside and enjoy the spring weather. Here are some budget-friendly activities around campus to make the most of the season.

Intramural Sports

Intramural volleyball, softball, and kickball are a few of the activities offered in the spring through Campus Recreation. These are fun, free options fun to stay fit. Recruit your friends to form teams in multiple leagues at different levels. Whether you’re looking for competition, excitement, or a good workout, intramural sports are a great option.

Healthy Celebrations

Sticking with the fitness theme, the Healthy Celebrations club meets twice a week for free running groups. It’s a great way to get up, get outside, and get active—especially as the April weather shifts from showers to sunshine.

Red Sox Games

Red Sox games offer an affordable and fun outing for groups of friends looking to venture into Boston. The Office of First Year Experience is hosting a “Class of 2028 Night at the Boston Red Sox,” with tickets priced just $16. Note that tickets are first come, first serve! If you;re freshman, this is a cool experience with a cool price tag.

Swan Boats and Duck Tours

Both Swan Boats and Duck Boats are classic Boston attractions that promise a fun day on the water. Swan Boats, located in the Boston Common, offer a quick 10-12 minute ride for just $4.75. Duck Boats, however, provide a longer 90-minute tour across the city and into the Charles River, priced at $54.99. While the Duck Boats are a bit pricier, they offer a broader tour of the city.

Farmer’s Markets

Once the weather warms up, Boston hosts a variety of farmer’s markets across the city. One popular option is SoWa Market, which is located at 500 Harrison Ave. On Sundays, artisans and farmers showcase handmade art, fresh produce, baked goods, and more. With a variety of items and prices, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Boston’s Historical Landmarks

Spring is the perfect time to explore Boston’s rich history, and one of the best ways to do so is by taking the Freedom Trail. This tour covers sixteen historical sites across the city and often offers student tickets for just $15. It’s a great way to learn about Boston’s history while enjoying the spring weather.

Bike Around

Rentable bikes are available all around campus. Citi Bikes are especially popular and are stationed all around the city and the surrounding areas. There are some beautiful biking trails along the Esplanade and the Charles River, too, making this another cheap, easy option if you’re feeling spontaneous.