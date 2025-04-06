To Eat or Not To Eat: An Honest Review of BC’s Dining Halls

One aspect of campus life that never fails to spark debate among students is the dining halls. Boston College’s dining halls offer a wide range of options to fuel your academic journey. But how do they stack up in terms of quality, variety, and overall experience? I decided to review and rate each of BC’s dining halls to help students make more informed decisions about where to satisfy their hunger.

Lower Live (8/10)

Lower is BC’s largest and, in my opinion, best dining hall. The best thing about Lower is its consistency. They have staples like chicken and two sides, pasta, pizza, a burger station, and a sandwich station available every day. What really stands out at Lower, however, is the salad bar, which is always stocked with fresh vegetables, fruits, and a ton of different toppings.

While the food is good, Lower gets very busy during peak hours, leading to long lines, especially at the grill station. As long as you avoid rush hour, though, Lower is a great spot to eat and hang out with friends, offering a variety of options.

Stuart Dining Hall (7/10)

During breakfast and lunch, Stu is arguably BC’s best dining hall. Stu breakfast is great because it is mostly self-serve, so you can load up your plate with as many breakfast potatoes as you want. For lunch, Stu is famous on campus for its panini station, where you can get a custom panini with any toppings you want. Aside from the food, Stu has some of the kindest and friendliest dining hall workers on campus.

Dinner, however, is another story. While it’s not necessarily bad, the options are extremely limited. Usually there are only two to three options each night, and they are inconsistent. So, if you walk into Stu and decide you don’t want fish for dinner, you better hop on the bus, because you’re out of luck.

Eagle’s Nest (7/10)

Tied for second place, Eagle’s Nest is, without a doubt, the best dining hall for lunch. Their pressers and sandwiches are delicious, and their customizable bowls are both tasty and healthy. Eagle’s also has acai bowls, soup, and other grab-and-go options. If you’re looking for a healthier and fresher lunch, Eagle’s is the place to go.

The only downside of Eagle’s is that it is only open for lunch, and they are closed on weekends. But when it is open, go here!

The Rat (6/10)

The Rat earns points for two main reasons: its produce and its playlists. During breakfast and lunch hours, it stands out with the best fresh fruit of any dining hall on campus. While other dining halls often serve mushy berries or melon that tastes like it’s been sitting there since move-in day, the Rat offers full-sized containers of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, avocados, and more—a nice bonus for anyone craving some healthy, fresh options.

As for the playlists, the Rat delivers the best song choices, especially during late-night hours, with an energetic mix that creates a fun atmosphere.

That said, the Rat doesn’t quite take the top spot because it’s only open for breakfast, lunch, and late-night, meaning you can’t rely on it for all your meals. Plus, their hot food options are limited. Lyons is perfect for a quick breakfast or snack, but it might not be your go-to spot for a full, satisfying meal.

McElroy Commons (3/10)

Oh Mac, where do we even begin? First of all, Mac employees act like the food they put on your plate is coming out of their paychecks. If I order fries, I’d like more than three, please.

But maybe the small portions aren’t a bad thing because Mac’s food is arguably the worst on campus. The food at Mac tastes greasy, not fresh, and I’ve heard one too many stories about people cutting into chicken and finding it raw. Unless you live on Upper, go somewhere else.