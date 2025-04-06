BC Raises Cost of Attendance to $91,792 for 2025–26, 3.57 Percent Increase

Boston College raised its annual cost of attendance to $91,792 for the 2025–26 academic year—a 3.57 percent increase from the current academic year.

The increase is the smallest in the past three years, but it is still the third-largest hike in the last decade.

The University’s cost of attendance includes tuition, mandatory fees, and room and board.

BC has not yet released updated indirect cost estimates for 2025–26, which factors in costs such as books, travel, and personal expenses.

Undergraduate tuition for 2025–26 will be $72,180—a 4 percent increase from the current academic year.

“The Board of Trustees has set undergraduate tuition for the 2025–26 academic year at $72,180, as part of a 3.5 percent increase in tuition, fees, room, and board, bringing the overall annual cost of attendance at Boston College to $91,792,” the University announced in a press release.

To help offset the rising cost, BC will increase its total financial aid awards. The Board of Trustees approved a 7.5 percent increase in need-based undergraduate aid—an additional $13 million—bringing the total to $190 million, according to the release.

“Boston College meets 100 percent of demonstrated need for all domestic students, and the average need-based financial aid package is projected to exceed $60,000 in 2025–26,” the release reads.

Over 67 percent of undergraduates receive financial aid, according to the release.

The University’s financial aid packages typically cover the gap between demonstrated need and the cost of attendance through a combination of grants, scholarships, loans, and work-study opportunities.

Boston College ranked No. 52 in the U.S. News & World Report 2025 “Best Value Schools” list.

BC’s directly billed cost of attendance is slightly higher than that of other Boston-area schools. While it falls below Wellesley ($92,440), it surpasses the estimated preliminary costs for Tufts ($87,916), Boston University ($91,342), and Harvard ($86,926).

Northeastern and MIT have not yet released their 2025–26 figures.