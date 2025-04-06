Newton Residents Join Nationwide “Hands Off” Protest Opposing Trump and Musk

Kids ran around chanting, “Donald Trump is a human dump,” while parents held signs proclaiming, “Elect a clown, expect a circus.” Cars passing through the protest—even Teslas—beeped emphatically, expressing support for the many protesters.

“I think that instead of building bridges of peace across the planet, Trump is doing just the opposite,” Newton resident Laura Lester said.

On Saturday afternoon, Newton residents stood out at the intersection of Beacon and Centre Street in Newton Centre as part of nationwide “Hands Off” demonstrations.

“Hands Off” is a national protest intended to bring “everyday people together to call on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to take their hands off the programs the middle class and working families rely on,” national organizers told CBS News.

Hundreds of other “Hands Off” protests took place across the country Saturday, including one in Boston Common that garnered thousands of demonstrators.

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Needham resident Dan Schwartz held a “Stop the Steal” sign high, standing on the tip of the curb. His reason for attending was simple: “Disgust with the direction of the country and the person who is in charge of it.”

Trump supporters who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Trump used the phrase “Stop the Steal” to protest Joe Biden’s victory. Now, Democrats like Schwartz have reclaimed the phrase to reprimand Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires.

“It’s a kleptocracy that [Trump’s] running,” Schwartz said. “He’s stealing money from the government, and I want to stop the steal, and I want him held accountable for his crimes.”

Lester and Newton resident Mary Rose said they came to the protest with their families in mind.

“I’m scared for my generation, but I’m really scared for my children and grandchildren,” Lester said. “I’m going to try as hard as I can to do the little bit that I can do to stand up for America and our freedom and our democracy, which is being ripped apart right now in Washington.”

Rose said the country’s current state is particularly disappointing for her as a baby boomer because she participated in social movements around similar issues when she was younger.

“I’m a combination of sad and angry and embarrassed and ashamed of what’s happened,” Rose said. “And growing up, I went through the women’s liberation and Vietnam and did all those things and was very active in it.”

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Lester held a sign that said “Elon” with “Musk” crossed out and replaced with “Rat,” inspired by her issues with Musk’s government involvement.

“[Trump] works for the people,” Lester said. “We don’t work for him or Elon Musk, and he surrounded himself with people who I question their values, and if you question someone’s values, then therefore, you lose respect. If you lose respect, what happens next? Chaos.”

Though he had hoped for a larger turnout, Schwartz was satisfied with the protest’s attendance.

“There’s always mutual support in numbers, and I wish it was bigger, but it’s a pretty good turnout for a suburban protest,” Schwartz said.

Despite the protest’s success, Lester emphasized the sobering state of democracy with Trump in office.

“He’s weakening democracy and the meaning of democracy,” Lester said. “He’s acting like a monarch instead of an elected president.”