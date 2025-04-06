Not Quite Comedy’s Name Rings True

The self-proclaimed Saturday Night Live (SNL) of Boston College, Not Quite Comedy, is the latest emergence in the ever-growing on-campus comedy scene. Though the group was only formed this semester, Lyons Hall 207 was packed for the group’s Thursday night show.

The performance was split into a few sections, opening with “Not Quite Late Night,” a classic SNL-style monologue. The comic’s inexperience was especially evident, but the punchlines were received relatively well by the audience.

The night also saw the debut of a collaboration with the Holy Cross Entropy, another freshly formed comedy group. Our Massachusetts neighbors were introduced in the form of an interview, where the guests joked with the eager host.

When the Not Quite Comedy host asked, as a fellow Jesuit university, who they hated more—Georgetown or Fordham—the Holy Cross comics responded with a resounding, “BC.”

Next was “Not Quite Saturday Night.” The group’s version of an SNL sketch was weak, relying completely on the broken accent of a stereotyped Eastern European immigrant character for the source of comedy.

This was followed by a mock podcast that highlighted, through the basis of the sketch—and also unintentionally through its lack of creativity—how it seems everyone on social media believes their voice should be heard.

The night took an interesting turn with the introduction of a musical guest. While the performance was impressive, the somber songs played on an acoustic guitar starkly contrasted with what preceded it—the music felt out of place in a night of alleged comedy.

The return to banter was instant, though. The highlight of the night, the Holy Cross Entropy, began an extensive, clever, and genuinely funny bit. The scene was set in the 1960s, with a student embodying President Lyndon B. Johnson, scrambling to find an iconic catchphrase for the upcoming moon landing.

Over several years, Johnson recruited symbolic figures of the time—such as Elvis Presley and Warren Buffett—to help brainstorm. These impressions had the audience buckling with laughter. It was a continuously fruitless endeavor, and Johnson cursed ex-President John. F Kennedy for leaving him with the task.

Of course, this culminated in Johnson finally landing on the brilliant, “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” which received resounding applause. This was the final act for the Holy Cross Entropy, whose involvement was much appreciated.

The penultimate bit was a prerecorded sketch by Not Quite Comedy. Featuring a group of ridiculous, oblivious characters, it showed that the group is better behind a camera than on stage.

Finally, the last part of the night was “Not Quite Game Night”—the group’s creativity shone through in their titular innovation. This segment got the audience involved, with BC freshmen facing off against upperclassmen in games of general and BC-specific trivia. Students slapped the buzzer to answer, often confidently announcing a comically incorrect statement.

Even though not every part of their performance landed comedically, Not Quite Comedy has exciting potential. The group is still raw, but their format is fun and different—what they offer feels unique when compared to other on-campus comedy groups.