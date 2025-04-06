Stokes Hall Atrium Named Demoulas Commons Following Gift From Family Foundation

Boston College named the atrium in Stokes Hall, home to the Chocolate Bar, Demoulas Commons, following a gift from the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Foundation.

“So much of Boston College embodies many of the values our grandparents instilled within us,” said Irene Demoulas, BC ’18.

The Demoulas family founded and owns supermarket chain Market Basket, which was founded in 1917. It has since grown to 90 stores across New England and is operated through their company Demoulas Super Markets Inc.

According to Demoulas, the family chose the Stokes atrium because of its central location and meeting place on campus, emphasizing that learning at BC happens outside of the classroom just as much as within.

“If the Demoulas Commons is a place where students and faculty can engage in ideas, listen and learn from one another and have spirited conversations, then that is an education in and of itself,” Demoulas said.

Demoulas said her grandparents emphasized the importance of philanthropy and community support.

“Our grandparents, Telemachus and Irene Demoulas, instilled in us their vision and philosophy of generosity, and they continue to guide us each and every day of our lives,” Demoulas said. “We hope this space reflects their spirit.”

A dedication ceremony for the space was held on March 3. According to University Spokesperson Jack Dunn, multiple members of the Demouolas family were in attendance, including Arthur T. Demoulas, Glorianne Demoulas, and Caren Demoulas, who delivered remarks on behalf of the family, along with six of their grandchildren who are BC alumni.

Dunn said University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., delivered remarks at the ceremony, expressing gratitude to the Demoulas family for their support of BC’s liberal arts mission and highlighting the importance of providing a gathering space for students, faculty, and staff in the university’s main humanities building.

Provost David Quigley also spoke during the ceremony, thanking the family for their generosity. Rev. Greg Kalscheur, S.J., dean of the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, blessed the newly dedicated space, according to Dunn.

Demoulas said the family hopes the space will reflect their legacy by fostering conversation and friendship.

“If it can be a space where ideas are shared, friendships are built and futures are shaped, then we feel we left a lasting and positive impact,” Demoulas said.