This Week in Arts 4/2/25-4/5/25

This week on the heights arts takes over! Starting on Wednesday night, the BC Dramatics Society puts on their rendition of Bonnie & Clyde. This Tony-nominated musical set during the Great Depression blends a multitude of music styles and explores ambition and the cost of infamy. Not Quite Comedy hosts their sophomore show Thursday night in Lyons Hall. This relatively new group takes inspiration from the format of SNL, bringing in a musical guest and weaving in many small sketches throughout each show. My Mother’s Fleabag, the oldest improv comedy group at BC, had the audience on their feet by the end of their annual Big Show in Fulton Hall on Friday night. BC On Tap performed in their annual show, It’s Tappening celebrating 10 Years of Tap! The show featured BCID, BU On Tap, and MITap, all groups bringing lots of energy to The Rat.

(Bonnie and Clyde: Catherine Li // Heights Contributor, Not Quite Comedy: Shane Shebest // Heights Staff, Fleabag: Sarah Fleming // Heights Editor, BC On Tap: Ellie El-Fishawy // Heights Editor)