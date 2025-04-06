Elton John Proves He’s Still Standing With Collaborative Album ‘Who Believes in Angels?’

★★★★★

Despite bidding farewell to touring with his monumental Glastonbury performance in 2023, Elton John continues to defy expectations with Who Believes in Angels?, a vibrant collaboration with American singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile that underscores his unwavering artistic relevance.

This album emerges as a genuine artistic partnership born from two decades of friendship and mutual admiration. The record, which marks John’s first full-length project since concluding his farewell tour, serves as compelling evidence that the 78-year-old icon has no intention of fading quietly into retirement.

Recorded over an intensive 20-day session, the album captures the tension and magic of true creative collaboration. Even with moments of frustration like temperamental outbursts and torn-up lyric sheets—well-documented as John allowed the entire recording process to be filmed for the first time ever—the final product reflects a deep musical synergy between these accomplished artists.

The album opens boldly with “The Rose of Laura Nyro,” a sprawling seven-minute tribute to the influential New York–based singer-songwriter. The track’s progressive-rock synthesizers and extended instrumental introduction recall the grandeur of John’s 1973 classic “Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding,” establishing from the outset that this is not merely a nostalgic victory lap but a vibrant artistic statement.

Throughout the 10-track collection, longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin’s lyrics are complemented by Carlile’s contributions, creating a thematic landscape that explores mortality, parenthood, and artistic legacy. On “Never Too Late,” John confronts the inevitability of endings while celebrating his enduring partnership with Taupin. The track’s piano echoes his 1970s heyday while feeling refreshingly contemporary.

“Only dwell in the past / For laughing at time / Don’t the years make jokes of all of us? / Let the whole, let the whole century slide, century slide,” sing John and Carlile in the chorus.

The album strikes a beautiful balance between the artists’ individual strengths. Tracks like “Little Richard’s Bible” showcase John’s rollicking piano prowess in a traditional rock-and-roll setting, while the hushed acoustic beauty of “You Without Me” highlights Carlile’s exceptional vocal control and emotional depth as she reflects on watching her daughters grow up: “You can listen to your own records now / Decide what you believe.”

Producer Andrew Watt, fresh from his work on The Rolling Stones’ 2023 album Hackney Diamonds, assembles an impressive backing band featuring Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, bassist Pino Palladino of Nine Inch Nails, and keyboardist Josh Klinghoffer of Pearl Jam. The production maintains a warm, analog feel that honors the vintage sensibilities of both artists while avoiding dated pastiche.

“Swing For The Fences” stands as perhaps the album’s most jubilant moment, with both artists delivering an uplifting anthem that captures the exuberant spirit that has defined John’s career. The song’s message of encouragement adds contemporary relevance to the collection.

“Be a heartbeat cannon in a quiet spot / A white picket fence in a parking lot / It’s a long game and they’re gonna tеll you it’s not / They’re high-five dodgеrs / And, baby, they don’t deserve you,” the pair sings.

The album concludes with the poignant solo piano ballad “When This Old World Is Done With Me,” which finds John confronting his mortality with characteristic defiance and grace. His voice cracks with emotion as he sings about going out “like an ocean wave,” creating a moving bookend to a career defined by flashy showmanship and raw vulnerability.

What makes Who Believes in Angels? remarkable is how seamlessly it incorporates elements from both artists’ catalogs—John’s piano-driven rock and Carlile’s folk and Americana sensibilities—into a cohesive musical vision. Rather than diminishing one another’s distinctive voices, the collaboration amplifies their shared musical DNA.

In an age of streaming singles and algorithmic playlists, Who Believes in Angels? makes a compelling case for the album as a cohesive artistic statement. It stands as one of John’s strongest collections in decades and cements Carlile’s status as one of contemporary music’s most versatile and powerful voices. For an artist who has seemingly done it all, John proves once again that he’s not just still standing—he’s still capable of soaring to remarkable creative heights.