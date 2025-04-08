BC Law, Lynch School, and Nursing Programs Climb in 2025 ‘U.S. News & World Report’ Rankings

Boston College Law School and the Lynch School of Education and Human Development (LSEHD) each rose three spots in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 graduate school rankings, climbing to No. 25 and No. 20, respectively.

The Connell School of Nursing (CSON) Doctor of Nursing Practice program surged 12 places to No. 13, while the Carroll School of Management (CSOM) full-time MBA held steady at No. 46.

“While no single ranking will ever capture the vibrancy and quality of our many degree programs, this year’s set of assessments underscores the powerful momentum that we’ve been building across Boston College’s nine schools and colleges,” Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley said in a University release.

According to U.S. News, rankings are based on a combination of expert opinions on program caliber and statistical indicators measuring the quality of a school’s faculty, students, and research.

After an eight-place drop in the 2022–2023 U.S. News law school rankings, this year marks the third consecutive rise in BC Law’s ranking.

Several LSEHD specialty programs ranked in the top 20, with student counseling at No. 9, curriculum and instruction at No. 13, elementary education at No. 16, and both educational psychology and education policy at No. 20.

In the nursing specialties rankings, CSON’s Master of Science in Nursing program moved up eight places to No. 26, and its nurse anesthesia program also came in at No. 26.

BC Law also earned high marks in multiple specialty areas, ranking No. 12 in tax law, No. 18 in “Law Schools with the Most Grads at Big Law Firms,” No. 29 in international law, No. 31 in intellectual property law, and No. 34 in health care law.

CSOM’s part-time MBA program rose six spots to No. 17. In business specialty rankings, both accounting and finance placed No. 9, marketing placed No. 12, business analytics placed No. 13, and management placed No. 37.

Several graduate programs in the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences cracked the top 50 programs in the country, including economics (No. 29), sociology (No. 42), English (No. 44), and history (No. 47).

The Clough School of Theology and Ministry and the MCAS theology department also received international recognition. The two programs jointly ranked No. 13 among world universities in the QS World University Rankings by Subject for theology, divinity, and religious studies.

U.S. News ranks social work schools every four years, according to the release. In 2024, the BC School of Social Work was ranked No. 8 overall, making it BC’s highest-ranked graduate program.

Quigley said this year’s improvements are a reflection of BC’s continued investment in academics.

“I am pleased to see this growing recognition of our excellent faculty and programs by peers at the nation’s great universities,” Quigley said in the release.