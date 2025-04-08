Five Newton-Wellesley Hospital Nurses Diagnosed with Brain Tumors

Five Mass General Brigham Newton-Wellesley Hospital nurses in the hospital’s fifth-floor maternal care labor and delivery unit have been diagnosed with non-malignant brain tumors.

An internal investigation found no link to environmental factors.

“The investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor,” reads a statement given to WBZ by Jonathan Sonis, hospital associate chief medical officer, and Sandy Muse, chief nursing officer.

Following the diagnoses, which continued to be discovered through April, the hospital began investigating possible connections between staff members.

“After we became aware of reported brain tumors in individuals who currently or previously had worked in the same area of the hospital, we conducted an extensive investigation in collaboration with the Department of Occupational Health and Safety, Newton-Wellesley Safety Officer, radiation and pharmaceutical safety offices, and external environmental consultants,” the statement reads.

A memo provided by the Newton-Wellesley Hospital says staff raised concerns about the fifth-floor work environment at a staff town hall on March 21.

According to the document, 11 staff members came forward to be interviewed by the Occupational Health and Safety team about their medical history and risk factors. Of those, five nurses were diagnosed with three types of benign brain tumors. Six others were determined not to have brain tumors but unspecified “health concerns.”

Two of the confirmed cases were determined to be meningioma, the most common type of brain tumor.

The document explained that the hospital’s investigation was completed in collaboration with internal agencies like Mass General Brigham Radiation Safety, as well as external actors like Hillmann Consulting, and considered multiple possible sources of exposure.

It ruled out disposable masks, the water supply, nearby x-rays, and chemotherapy treatment on the floor below as potential causes, according to the memo.

Even if a staff member were present for all 68 x-rays performed on the fifth floor between 2020 and 2024, the total radiation exposure would be equivalent to twice the daily norm, which would not be sufficient to cause tumors, explained the memo.

“Even if a staff member had been present for all of these x-rays, however, they would not have absorbed this much exposure (i.e., one meter from the machine) as we utilize appropriate x-ray safety techniques throughout the hospital,” the memo reads.

Occupational Health Services’ investigation did not find abnormal or increased ionizing radiation levels on the fifth floor, the memo explained, and fourth-floor interactions with chemotherapy medication were conducted in well-ventilated spaces compliant with all required precautions.

The results of the investigation were provided to the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), the labor union representative of the Newton-Wellesley nurses.

“The hospital is providing the MNA with the test results from the investigation, including those of several external environmental firms,” the statement to WBZ reads.

According to a separate statement provided to NBC News, the MNA announced it would continue its own investigation.

“Right now, the best way we can help is to complete an independent, scientific investigation,” said MNA spokesperson Joe Markman, as reported by NBC News. “That effort is underway and may take additional weeks.”

Following its investigation, Newton-Wellesley told staff members and patients that there is no risk of disease at the hospital.

“Based on these results, we can confidently reassure our dedicated team members at Mass General Brigham/Newton-Wellesley Hospital and all our patients that there is no environmental risk at our facility,” the statement to WBZ reads.