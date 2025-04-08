Djo’s Third Album ‘The Crux’ Marks an Artistic Turning Point

Joe Keery, widely recognized for his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things, released his third studio album, The Crux, on Friday under his stage name Djo. The actor, singer, and songwriter has released two previous albums under the moniker, carving out a distinct musical persona separate from his notable acting credits.

His latest album showcases a refined and melodic sound, marking a significant evolution from his earlier work with the psychedelic-rock band Post Animal. Keery’s new music is often compared to popular artists like Tame Impala and Ariel Pink, offering an indie-alternative sound.

The album opens with “Lonesome Is A State Of Mind,” a track that envelops listeners in introspection through delicate orchestration and gentle piano. The track starts slowly but then picks up through the chorus, creating a coming-of-age feel to open the album.

Keery’s soft, hushed vocals enhance the contemplative atmosphere, immediately positioning The Crux as a comforting companion through themes of nostalgia and contemplation.

“It’s one on one / Two for life / Thought that you were on my side / Lonesome is a statе of mind,” sings Keery.

Keery performed the second track and lead single of the album, “Basic Being Basic,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January, positioning it as one of the album’s main hits. The song features heavy synth sounds with a traditional driving drumline. The single displays heavy ’80s influences, a style that appears several times throughout the rest of the album.

“Link” follows as a powerful anthem, delving into the anxieties of transitioning into adulthood. Its upbeat rhythm and Keery’s dynamic vocal delivery capture the emotional weight of personal growth and resilience.

“The link is breaking out of the chain,” repeats Keery in the chorus, a message likely to resonate with young audiences navigating an ever-evolving world.

After the first few songs, it’s clear the album is a hodge-podge of both musical influences and themes. The actor presents a patchwork album of ballads, rock songs, and pop-radio hits centered around three main themes: heartbreak, coming-of-age, and growth.

Keery says he wanted the album to feel like a hotel with guests all at a crossroads in their lives, which can be seen through the album cover’s maximalist image of “The Crux” hotel.

Another hit single, “Delete Ya,” is an earworm that blankets ’80s nostalgia with an infectious melody, blending shimmering synth-pop elements with themes of lingering attachment. Keery’s mix of frustrated urgency and subtle vulnerability adds depth to the track’s catchy exterior.

“I wish I could delete ya / ’Cause nothing can compete with ya / I replenish and repeat ya,” sings Keery.

“Potion,” a breezy ballad highlighted with light acoustic guitar, tambourine, and falsetto vocals, is the last single off the album. Keery focuses on hope and growth, and the gentle instrumentation and emotive storytelling create a sense of closeness reminiscent of heartfelt late-night conversations.

“I’ll try for all of my life / Just to find someone who leaves on the light for me,” sings Keery.

The Crux transcends the novelty of an actor’s musical endeavor, which encapsulated his first two albums. While the lack of consistent thematic and musical elements makes the album feel like a collection of singles rather than a cohesive musical statement, The Crux stands as a testament to Keery’s genuine talent and maintains Djo’s standing as a compelling force in contemporary music.