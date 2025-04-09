On Tap Celebrates 10 Years of Tapping With Flair

The Rat was transformed into a stage of rhythm, energy, and joy on Saturday night, as On Tap, Boston College’s tap-dancing troupe, hosted their annual spring showcase, It’s Tappening.

The event drew a lively crowd of students, friends, and even some On Tap alumni eager to experience an evening packed with high-energy performances and groovy beats.

True to its name, It’s Tappening delivered a dynamic blend of classic and contemporary tap numbers, featuring everything from upbeat ensemble routines to expressive solos that let each dancer’s unique style shine.

The showcase wasn’t just a platform for BC’s On Tap performers—it was also a celebration of the wider Boston tap community. Guest troupes included BU On Tap and MITap, both bringing their own flair to the stage.

Their routines featured a lively interpretation of “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and an energizing medley in perfect synchronicity. From crisp, old-school stylings to experimental, cross-genre collaborations, the guest troupes were welcomed with enthusiastic applause.

Another highlight of the night was a special performance by BC Irish Dance, whose precise footwork and vibrant presence provided an unexpected, yet fitting, complement to the tap-focused lineup. Moonwalking across the stage with one hand on their fedoras, BCID’s performance of “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson had the audience hooked.

What made It’s Tappening especially engaging was the personality and playfulness each dancer provided. All numbers were choreographed by students in the group, giving the show a personal touch and showcasing the creative vision thriving within BC’s dance community.

Whether it was a light-hearted routine to “Another Day of Sun” from La La Land or a more emotive, narrative piece like “Cleopatra” by The Lumineers, each number was met with audible cheers and foot-stomping appreciation from the audience.

A crowd favorite was “Right Round” by Flo Rida, which had the Rat rumbling with applause and cheers. With nimble footwork and perfect execution, the number, originally choreographed for the Rookie Showcase, perfectly combined contemporary style and modern pop.

The program featured a vibrant variety of pieces that kept the audience engaged from start to

finish. One of the night’s crowd-pleasers was “Yeah!” by Usher, choreographed by Audrey Berger, MCAS ’25. With a large ensemble cast, the number was full of high-powered energy and sharp footwork, drawing cheers throughout.

Equally captivating was “Lights Up” by Harry Styles, choreographed by Elizabeth Edinger, MCAS ’27, and Ava Capuano, LSHED ’27. The piece balanced expressive movement with musicality, giving newer members a chance to shine.

“Downtown” by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis closed out the senior tribute with flair.

Choreographed by Chloe Fields, MCAS ’25, and Abby Miller, MCAS ’25, it was a playful and empowering number dedicated to the seniors of On Tap, leaving the audience simultaneously sentimental and buzzing with energy.

For the performers, It’s Tappening wasn’t just another night. It was a celebration of months of hard work, camaraderie, and passion for dance, as well as a celebration of 10 years of tap at BC. The night ended with a group finale that united dancers from all participating groups, offering a joyful conclusion to an already electric evening.