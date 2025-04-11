Sixth Staff Member Identified with Brain Tumor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital

Mass General Brigham Newton-Wellesley Hospital announced Thursday that a sixth staff member had been diagnosed with a benign, non-malignant brain tumor.

According to a new hospital update addressed to patients, the sixth individual had “worked for varying durations” on the same floor as the five previously diagnosed nurses.

Unlike the previous cases, the sixth individual was not specified to be a nurse.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital had previously released that five nurses who work in the fifth-floor maternal care labor and delivery unit were diagnosed with benign brain tumors, prompting an internal investigation by the hospital.

Six other individuals working on the fifth floor have come forward with unspecified health concerns during the investigation.

In a previous update, the hospital stated that it had conducted extensive environmental testing in the fifth-floor unit according to CDC guidelines and determined that there is no environmental risk to staff or patients.

The reported cases of brain tumors within the fifth-floor staff have been diagnosed over a several-year span, read the newly released statement by Ellen Moloney, president and chief operating officer of Newton-Wellesley.

The update explains that testing is being conducted by the Mass General Brigham Department of Occupational Health and Safety and a multidisciplinary group of experts.

“[Testing] has involved interviews of impacted staff, a thorough review of air and water quality, and comprehensive testing for any potential radiation, chemical, or pharmaceutical exposures,” said the statement.

According to NBC10, a representative told the news outlet that the sixth person came forward to doctors working on the investigation to disclose the previous diagnosis.

The representative noted that the diagnoses are self-reported, according to NBC10.

The hospital remains firm that nothing within the fifth-floor working conditions has been identified as a cause for the tumors.

“Based on the results of this rigorous ongoing investigation, we can assure you that no environmental risks have been identified at our hospital,” reads the letter.

Maloney’s letter reiterated that the hospital is prioritizing staff and patients’ well-being.

“As always, your health, wellbeing, and safety – along with that of our employees – remain our top priority,” reads the letter. “While there has been a great deal of misinformation shared on social media and in other forums, we want to make sure you have the facts.”