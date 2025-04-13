A Guide to Spring Fashion Trends

It’s springtime, Eagles! Even though it is still a bit chilly outside, it’s time to ditch the parkas and heavy sweatpants from the winter. But now that it’s too warm for your favorite Aritzia sweatsuit set or classic jeans and sweater combo, what should you wear?

It seems like fashion is finally moving away from the neutral tones and monochromatic color pallets that have dominated the past few years. This spring, designers and style influencers are embracing bright colors, bold statement pieces, and fun accessories.

From sequins and embroidery to pastel hues and chic ballet flats, here are the spring fashion trends you won’t want to miss.

Mini Skirts

The ’90s are coming back this spring, with tiny skirts and even tinier shorts making their way back into the spotlight.

A denim mini skirt paired with a graphic t-shirt, trendy sneakers, and cute accessories is shaping up to be the outfit of the season.

But it’s not just denim mini skirts making waves. For a colder weather look, try a pleated mini-skirt (think school uniform style) paired with a sweater and trendy sneakers.

Sequin Tops

This spring, it’s time to introduce some textures into your wardrobe. Sequin tops are popular and make a great statement piece that can be paired with jeans or a skirt to create a perfect outfit. These sparkly accents aren’t just confined to evening wear anymore—they’re being worn during the day, offering an unexpected twist on everyday outfits.

Pastel Color Palette

Pastels have always been a springtime staple, and this year is no exception. What’s new this spring, though, is the pairing of pastels with brighter and more colorful tones. Combining softer hues with bolder ones allows you to embrace your favorite pastels without being washed out.

Ballet Flats

One of the most anticipated trends of the season is the return of ballet flats. Ranging from classic black leather to newer styles with embellishments like bows, rhinestones, or metallic finishes, ballet flats are a perfect complement to almost any outfit this spring.

Florals, an Updated Classic

Floral prints always come back into style when the weather warms up, but this season, they’re being refreshed with bold, oversized flower patterns and unexpected color combinations. The key to wearing florals in 2025 is to choose patterns that blend classic, delicate florals with more modern designs.