Boston Police Department Issues Safety Advisory Following Series of Off-Campus Break-Ins

The Boston Police Department (BPD) issued a safety advisory to residents in the Allston-Brighton neighborhoods following a series of residential break-ins involving Boston College students living off-campus.

“The Boston Police Department is advising residents of a recent increase in residential break-ins and attempted break-ins in the neighborhood of Allston/Brighton, particularly in areas near Boston College and Boston University,” the advisory reads. “These incidents are under active investigation, and community awareness is key to preventing further criminal activity.”

According to police reports obtained by The Heights, six break-ins occurred in the Allston-Brighton area between Feb. 13 and April 3. Three of those incidents, reported between March 20 and April 3, involved homes occupied by BC students.

On the evening of March 20, Mary Connors, MCAS ’26, and two of her roommates returned to their off-campus Brighton home after dinner to find signs of a possible break-in.

“I noticed on the ground, there was so much dirt all over my white carpet, and then dirt, not just in my room, but also leading into the hallways,” Connors described. “I texted my roommates, and I was like, ‘Guys, did somebody go into my room? Just wondering, because my shades are weird and there’s dirt all over.’”

After her roommates also found dirt in their rooms, Connors went to check her valuables, fearing someone had entered the home.

“I have a little dish on my desk with all of my jewelry—costume jewelry, nice jewelry, family heirlooms—and they were all completely gone,” she said. “My roommate also had all of her jewelry gone too.”

One of Connors’ roommates had stayed home that night. Connors believes her roommate may have startled the intruder before he entered her room.

“We think he never came into her room,” Connors said. “We think that as he was heading that way—since the trail of dirt stops just before her door—she turned on her blow dryer to dry her hair, and that made him leave. “

According to the police report, up to $10,000 worth of jewelry was stolen. Surveillance footage from a Ring camera captured the suspect pacing in the side yard before entering through a locked window.

Connors said she was grateful for BCPD’s response and the sense of reassurance they provided, even if there was little they could do after the fact.

“BCPD showed up first, and honestly, they were great and very helpful—just made us feel safe as women living alone—but ultimately, they weren’t able to do much,” expressed Connors.

In the weeks following the incident, Connors said she and her roommates have taken additional precautions, including installing window bars.

Despite the fear and uncertainty, Connors expressed appreciation for the support they received from BC.

“The dean of off-campus housing came to our unit and treated us and the boys upstairs to dinner from Jersey Mike’s,” Connors said. “He sat with us, talked about what happened, and went over safety precautions we can take, so that was really nice. He went out of his way to do that on a Thursday night, which we really appreciated. It’s just really nice how the Boston College community has supported things that are out of their control.”

In the most recent incident on April 3, BPD responded to a call about a suspicious individual near the scene of the earlier break-ins. The man matched the description of the alleged suspect—a male of unknown race, dressed in all black, gloves, and a ski mask, according to the police report.

BC students reported seeing the individual standing in the yard of a home on Radnor Road, appearing to scout it out. The students attempted to contain him and alerted nearby BCPD officers to his location.

“The students reported that the male attempted to flee through a backyard and struggled to make escape, before running towards the students and fleeing down Radnor Rd,” the report states.

In its advisory, BPD urged residents to take preventive measures and to remain vigilant.

“We urge all community members to remain alert and take simple but effective steps to protect their homes and belongings: Always lock doors and windows, even when at home; Install motion-activated lighting around entryways; Consider home security systems or video surveillance; Avoid leaving valuables near windows or in plain sight,” the advisory urged. “If you observe any suspicious individuals or activity in your area, please call 911 immediately. Quick reporting allows officers to respond faster and may prevent further crimes.”