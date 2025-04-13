‘Chicken Liver Testimony’ Serves Grit With a Side of Groove

★★★★☆

Boston College-based band Caltha has quickly made a name for itself in the campus music scene, blending gritty guitar riffs with indie rock sincerity.

After winning 2024’s BC’s Best and opening for Neon Trees at Modstock, the five-person group—Cormac Delaney, Michael McKane, Matthew Baldari, Owen Stannard, and Charlie Schulz—has played everywhere from basement house shows to benefit concerts.

Their latest project, Chicken Liver Testimony, featuring 10 tracks, showcases the band’s raw energy, lyrical wit, and growing musical depth, marking their territory as a rising force in the BC music scene.

The record explores themes ranging from self-exploration and relationships to nostalgia and the complexities of vulnerability. The project kicks off with “Fall Down,” a dynamic opener that immediately showcases Caltha’s rock sensibilities and guitar-driven sound. With its layered riffs and urgent vocals, the track sets the tone for an album as emotionally charged as it is musically confident.

The band’s most well-known track, “71,” succeeds the lead-off song and stands as an emotional centerpiece of the album.

“So if I fly too close to the sun / Would you pull me down? / I don’t know if my wings are made to melt / And it’s a long way down,” sings Delaney.

In this new album, Caltha taps into themes of vulnerability, ambition, and the fear of failure.

The allusion to the Icarus myth adds depth, suggesting a tension between chasing dreams and the risk of self-destruction. Following each chorus on this track, a rush of powerful and raw guitar riffs crashes in, mirroring the emotions expressed in the lyrics and amplifying a sense of internal conflict.

Midway through the album, Caltha introduces their first collaboration with BC senior and accomplished vocalist Sofia Burke, MCAS ’25. Known for her standout performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water” alongside the Boston Pops at the 2024 Pops on the Heights concert, Burke brings a soulful depth to the track “Wash Away.”

Her harmonies with Delaney, Caltha’s lead singer, add a rich, emotive layer to the song’s chorus, which delves into themes of self-determination and the struggle to distance oneself from negativity.

Instrumentally, “Wash Away” continues Caltha’s exploration of complex arrangements, featuring intricate guitar work and a resonant bassline that underscores the song’s introspective spirit.​

​The penultimate track, “Dogbites,” marks a poignant shift in the album’s rhythm, embracing a slower, more emotional tone. The lyrics evoke a sense of lingering pain and unresolved emotions.

“You didn’t pass, and I walked home with dog bites on my hands / I spent the night alone / But if when you walk by and you think of me / Does it ever make you smile? / Won’t you call me up / See I’m missing mine / I don’t know if you still care like I do,” sings Delaney.

The mention of “dog bites” could symbolize the physical manifestation of emotional wounds, suggesting that someone is grappling with both tangible and intangible scars. Themes of unreciprocated feelings, longing for connection, and the uncertainty of another’s affection are woven throughout the song.

The somber instrumentals mirror the vulnerability expressed in the lyrics, allowing the song’s emotional weight to resonate deeply with listeners.

​Caltha’s Chicken Liver Testimony is more than just a debut. It’s a bold, emotionally resonant statement from a band that’s already carved out a distinct voice in the BC music scene. With its blend of raw instrumentation, lyrical introspection, and collaborative depth, the album captures the essence of youthful exploration. Whether you’re a longtime follower or a new listener, this record offers a compelling glimpse into the band’s evolving artistry and promises a bright future ahead.