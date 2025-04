UGBC’s AHANA+ Leadership Council brought the energy to Conte Forum on Friday night with their annual ALC Showdown competition, spotlighting 17 of Boston College’s dynamic dance teams. BC Dance Ensemble took home first place, followed by BC Irish Dance in second, Fuego in third, and Masti earned the Crowd Choice Award.

Photo Credits: Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor, Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor