ALC Showdown 2025 Levels Up the Competition

Boston College’s ALC Showdown 2025 celebrated dance in a big way this year. With a line of people snaking around Conte Forum by the time doors opened at 6 p.m., students anticipated a riveting showcase of BC’s dancing talent—and they did not leave disappointed.

This year’s hosts, Saron Yared, ALC director and MCAS ’25, and Na’Sah Dabbs, ALC assistant director and MCAS ’25, warmed up the audience with jokes, cheering exercises, and a bit of the event’s history.

Showdown is a yearly competition among BC’s 17 dance groups, with the prize money going to the winner’s charity of choice. The first-place winner, BC Dance Ensemble, donated its winnings to the Campus School at BC.

Second place was awarded to BC Irish Dance, and third place went to Fuego del Corazón. Masti was named Crowd Choice winner after earning the loudest round of applause from the audience. BC-based singer-songwriter CARAMEL performed one of his original songs while the judges deliberated, keeping the audience entertained.

Each team focused its performance around a cultural theme to promote the ALC’s efforts toward diversity and inclusion of minority groups on campus. Before each performance, a video featuring leaders of the team explaining their concept and rationale aired on the screen above the stage.

AEROdynamiK Dance Crew (AeroK)

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

AeroK opened the show on a strong note—its hip-hop, urban style of dance brought the crowd to immediate cheers. The group’s theme this year was “Our Storybook,” dedicating its performance to a reflection on history and culture.

Using a storybook prop to begin and end the performance, AeroK combined fluid and traditional hip-hop movements to mesmerize the audience. Clad in black and red outfits—the women in red tops and black pants, and the men in all black with red bandanas—the group wove a variety of dynamic scenes into their set.

The crowd only grew louder as recognizable songs like “SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK” by Joji played, the cheering breaking up the continuous dancing.

Fuego del Corazón

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Fuego del Corazón hit the stage with their signature high-energy flair, delivering a performance rooted in Latin rhythms and rich cultural tradition. This year’s theme, “Lost Legends: A Dance Through Latin American Folktales,” felt like a tribute and celebration all at once.

“Through movement, we bring to life the myths and legends passed down for generations—stories of love, resilience, and mystery that continue to shape our culture today,” the video preceding its performance said.

The setlist was just as vibrant as the choreography, blending everything from fast-paced Colombian salsa to bass-heavy Brazilian funk. But what really had the crowd screaming? The jaw-dropping partner lifts—dancers spun mid-air in wide, sweeping arcs.

The men wore all-black outfits with subtle red details, creating a sleek backdrop for the female dancers, who took center stage in glittering red halter-neck dresses with ruffled skirts.

The group’s third-place prize was donated to La Colaborativa, a Boston-based organization that supports Latinx immigrants by providing resources for economic mobility, social services, and advocacy.

UPrising

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

UPrising, founded as a hip-hop and stunt team, followed. Dressed in red and black, the group’s performance was impressively eerie, exploring puppetry power dynamics.

The distorted, dystopian audio provided the interlude between dances and framed the developing narrative. At times, the dancers would physically direct each other’s limbs, acting as both puppet and puppeteer. The movement was consistently jolting and unpredictable.

The group also included iconic songs such as Kanye West’s “POWER,” which further won over the audience.

BC Irish Dance (BCID)

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Following a performance by members of ALC to “Not Like Us,” BCID took the stage, putting on a performance that improved on last year’s third-place finish to secure second place. To celebrate history and cultural richness, BCID formed its routine around a tale from the Táin Bó Cúailnge, an Irish folklore epic.

Most members wore glittery blue dresses with brown corsets, while the shapeshifting goddess of war, Morrigan, and demigod Cu Chulainn stood out in all black and all green, respectively. Telling the story through dance with impressive poise, it was immediately clear that BCID wasn’t playing around this year.

The dancers had quick costume changes offstage to keep the story going, flourishing to “Take Me to Church” by Hozier—another ode to Ireland.

The music cut at the end, so only the steps of the dancers could be heard, uniting with perfect synchronization. Breaking into fast-paced, spinning circles before lining up into a traditional Irish dance formation, BCID celebrated convention while also pushing the limits.

Golden Eagles Dance Team

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

With a focus on the vilification of women throughout history—especially those who defy societal expectations—the Golden Eagles Dance Team’s theme this year was “Witch Trials.”

A haunting mood was immediately set with Lana Del Rey’s “Once Upon a Dream” as the all-girls group took the stage in red leotards and flowing black capes.

What started as a lyrical, spellbinding performance quickly transitioned into the team’s iconic high-intensity pom and kickline choreography, set to more upbeat tracks like Taylor Swift’s “I Did Something Bad.” Every song choice echoed the theme, with lyrics invoking fire, burning, or revenge. Shimmering amber flags amplified the fire motif, adding visual drama and making the performance even more impactful.

Synergy

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Coming off a second-place finish at last year’s Showdown, the expectations were high for Synergy Hip Hop Dance Company—and, per usual, they delivered. The group’s theme honored two hip-hop legends: Michael and Janet Jackson.

Their tight black and white outfits, accompanied by the iconic hat and gloves, were wholly Jackson-esque. The group’s dance was fluid and smooth, just like the music they danced to—including “Smooth Criminal.”

Their musical setlist was impeccable, featuring “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” “Scream,” and “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” among other classics. With such recognizable music, the crowd was animated throughout the performance.

Full Swing

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Full Swing took the crowd on a trip through the decades, aiming to showcase how swing has developed over time.

The dancers walked on stage to The Twilight Zone’s theme music, carrying other dancers completely sideways in their arms. The music quickly kicked in as “Dance With Me Tonight” by Olly Murs spurred the first dance.

Members wore clothes from different decades, taking center stage while their pre-performance video explained their theme. Roaring ’20s–style swing featured bow-tied dancers while more formal clothing was worn for “Rockin’ Robin.” Embroidered shirts and tassel vests were worn for country swing before casual, but modern clothes were worn for “Put Your Records On.”

Full Swing ended its performance with a return to “Dance With Me Tonight,” merging their own style with iconic swing styles of the past.

Vida De Intensa Pasión (VIP)

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

Vida de Intensa Pasión (VIP) took a bold turn this year, trading in traditional Latin dance costumes for red jumpsuits and Money Heist masks. Inspired by the hit Netflix series, their performance brought a rebellious edge to the showcase.

The group combined classic Latin styles—salsa, merengue, and bachata—with modern fusions like reggaeton and dembow. A voiceover boomed through the speakers with dialogue from the show, setting the stage for a flirtatious power play.

The choreography was full of hip-swinging, close partner work, and a commanding energy shift midway through when the women took control of the stage. As the music transitioned to heavy beats, the girls danced alone under flashing sirens—until the men returned and the pairs fell back into rhythm.

BC Dance Ensemble (BCDE)

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

BCDE, the oldest dance group on campus and the winners of this year’s Showdown, were an overt highlight of the evening. Dressed glamorously, their theme was “Welcome to Hollywood,” which expressed how the cultural appreciation of women in Hollywood has changed over time, from only being seen for their beauty to now being recognized for their talent and individuality.

The dancers were all dressed in bright pink, synonymous with femininity. A few dancers wore lush fur coats as well, a reflection of the luxurious Hollywood lifestyle. The soundtrack reinforced the theme, featuring the iconic Moulin Rouge song “Sparkling Diamonds” by Nicole Kidman.

Dance Ensemble didn’t shy away from innovation either. They utilized props to create a runway on stage, which dancers confidently strutted down. Other dancers surrounded the platform, and “Paparazzi” by Lady Gaga played, marking the performance’s climax.

Embodying the new era of Hollywood, in which women can be both artists and activists, BCDE found the perfect mixture of theme, costume, and choreography.

Presenting Africa To U (PATU)

(Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)

PATU’s performance this year explored migration and displacement in the face of political attacks on immigration in the United States, a message that received a thunderous roar of applause from the audience.

Wearing red jumpsuits with “PATU” scrawled across the back, the group performed with emotive facial expressions and remarkable cohesion. Starting with “Sticky” by Tyler the Creator—the familiar whistles sparking a roar of applause—PATU intertwined a raspy narrator with its dancing to convey its message.

The performance ended with the American flag held up by one dancer as the rest ran to her feet and seemingly beat one of the other dancers to death—a dramatic ending to one of the more somber sets.

“C”apital Dance Ministry

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

In their third year participating in Showdown, “C”apital Dance Ministry returned with a heartfelt performance. Following last year’s theme of “Redemption,” this season’s focus was “Thankfulness”—a tribute to the blessings God provides through family, friendship, and faith.

Dressed in all black, the group opened with a reverent tone and heartfelt music. As the performance progressed, they removed their jackets to reveal pastel button-downs and white tank tops, symbolizing a shift toward lightness.

With worship songs like NF and Mikayla Sippel’s “Chasing” and Brandon Lake’s “Gratitude,” the performance leaned into a more lively form of praise, encapsulating the group’s theme of thankfulness.

BC On Tap

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

On Tap’s “Disco” theme provided some of the most impressive visuals of this year’s showdown. In their pre-performance video, the group acknowledged the influence of African and LGBTQ+ people on tap dance.

Dressed in shiny blue pants and glistening silver tops, their outfits were straight out of the ’70s. With swinging arms and frequent disco points, their moves were equally vintage and groovy. Despite the 50 years that have come and gone since the birth of disco, the crowd was thrilled to hear classics like ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

The artful sound of clacking heels on stage perfectly complemented “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow, culminating in a finale that had the entire audience singing along.

Masti

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

With its theme “Overcoming Caste Through Courage,” this year’s Crowd Choice brought creativity and fiery energy to Showdown.

Wearing white and red outfits with metallic accents, the performance began with a dynamic dance to a remix of “Big Steppa,” telling the story of a wrestler who gets his title stripped because of his lower class.

Showcasing different kinds of dance to mix up pacing and movement styles, Masti emphasized its dancing expertise with elaborate fight sequences as well. Transitioning through slower storytelling and quick movement, Masti revealed its dancing expertise to encouraging cheers from the crowd.

The group donated its Crowd Choice winnings to Equality Labs, a civil rights organization striving to end caste discrimination in South Asia.

Dance Organization of BC (DOBC)

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

DOBC took a creative turn with the theme “Ocean’s 8”—inspired by the movie of the same name—and celebrated female strength, intelligence, and teamwork.

Red lights bathed the stage as the dancers moved with precision and intention. With choreography that celebrated both collective synchronicity and individual flair, the performance delivered a fierce portrayal of femininity.

Set to songs like Billie Eilish’s “you should see me in a crown” and Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman,” the all-female group took to the stage in bold, red satin outfits, complete with sharp blazers, high ponytails, and glittering hair accessories.

A voiceover from Oceans 8—“some 8-year-old girl is in bed dreaming of being a criminal”—set the tone for a diamond heist-inspired sequence. Every detail, from the music to the movement, made this number a memorable one.

Sexual Chocolate

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Despite not winning the award this year, Sexual Chocolate is always a crowd favorite, and their performance was among the most highly anticipated of the night. The all-male step team’s theme focused on ideas of brotherhood and excellence.

This was reflected in their suit-and-tie attire, and in the canes they twirled around for part of their performance—Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” was among the songs that echoed the concept of class. Their stepping was as intense and impressive as always—stomping, clapping, and even flinging one another into the air.

Anyone who knows Sexual Chocolate knows the suit jackets couldn’t stay on for long, and the audience hollered as they were cast aside. Even with some iconic music choices, the crowd was the loudest at the peak of the stepping.

Females Incorporating Sisterhood Through Step (F.I.S.T.S.)

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Coming in as the reigning champions, F.I.S.T.S. took the stage to celebrate the untold stories of Black women and men who shaped the Western frontier.

Wearing pink denim jumpsuits and either blonde or half pink, half black wigs, F.I.S.T.S. members started the performance strong to “TEXAS HOLD ’EM” before quickly being silenced for the stepping to shine.

An innovative set that combined both classic stepping with modern hip-hop movements, F.I.S.T.S. shocked the audience with striking moves. Whether it was two members—one standing over the other lying flat on the ground—clapping hands or heel clicking into a lifeless drop to end the set, F.I.S.T.S. gave a truly authentic performance.

Phaymus Dance Entertainment

(Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)

Phaymus delivered a high-energy, genre-blending performance that felt like a halftime show, pep rally, and hip-hop concert all in one. Dressed in striped referee jerseys, cheerleader uniforms, and marching band outfits, the group brought a chaotic yet coordinated flair to the stage.

The performance opened with rhythmic swaying before transitioning into a high-impact hip-hop section, introduced by a whistle-blowing voiceover declaring, “We will be perfect in every aspect of the game.” From there, the set moved through a mashup of pop and early-2000s, Beyoncé-style beats, keeping the energy up.

Flashing blue and red lights amplified the visual impact, while moments like a touchdown-themed voiceover—“Boston College, I don’t believe it! That was a touchdown!”—added a fun, game-day spirit. The performance balanced precision with personality, capturing the crowd’s attention from start to finish.

CARAMEL

Chosen to perform for his embodiment of ALC’s mission, Angus Williams, MCAS ’25 and known by the stage name CARAMEL, simply has the “it” factor.

On stage with just a piano and a microphone in front of a packed Conte Forum, he showed once again that he is one of BC’s most talented and confident artists. He quickly involved the crowd, encouraging them to clap along to the song. As the performance continued, on their own accord, the appreciative audience swung their phone flashlights back and forth.

On a night celebrating BC’s unbelievably impressive dance scene, CARAMEL was an example of the other gifts students possess.