Across the Pond: The Story of My Life (in London)

“The memories you make abroad are the ones that will last a lifetime.”

I’d be willing to bet that nearly everyone studying abroad has heard this sentiment in some form or another. Whether it was older cousins telling stories about their semesters in Italy or professors wishing me luck on my semester away, the idea that my travels would take up permanent residence in my memory was drilled into my conscience before I even left Boston.

But now, three months in, the details of my adventures are already starting to blur. As much as I wish my memory could retain all of the inside jokes, unexpected discoveries, and meaningful moments from my time in London, I know that just isn’t possible. This is exactly why I’ve taken the time to try to document everything.

There isn’t a day I’ve left my room without my documenting essentials—a pack of pink sticky notes, a black ballpoint pen, and the digital camera that has become my lifeline—for this exact purpose. Could I technically save some space in my purse by opening up my notes app when inspiration hits or swiping open my phone camera when I pass Big Ben?

Yes, but trust me on this. At least in my mind, the more steps involved, the more impactful the outcome. It’s all about the process.

Something about the physicality of writing makes it feel more meaningful. And nothing rivals the anticipation of uploading my digital pictures and sharing them with my friends after a long weekend of sightseeing. Don’t get me started on the excitement of searching for the perfect postcard or getting a physical ticket stub to add to my collection.

Writing down the details of my day and manually transferring pictures from an SD card to my camera roll certainly hasn’t been the most time-efficient way to chronicle my travels, but the process of doing so has become one of my favorite parts of this past semester.

I look forward to layovers because I know I’ll have time to fill in the pages of my journal. I love reliving my trips each time I pull out postcards I’ve shoved between the pages of a book, usually purchased in whatever country I spent the weekend wandering.

As much as I’m dreading when my time abroad comes to an end, I can find some excitement in knowing that my return home means I’ll get to compile all of the memories I’ve written, collected, and photographed. I’ve been dreaming up an abroad scrapbook since the day I landed in London, and I can’t wait to fill the pages with my scribbled quotes and paper souvenirs.

I couldn’t be happier that my digital camera is filled with pictures from countless countries, my journal with entries written on long train rides, and the top drawer of my desk overflowing with postcards, receipts, and ticket stubs from my travels. Each item—no matter how small—tells a story.

Trust me, I’m all for living in the moment, and I completely understand the aversion to giving in to the touristy postcard purchases. But I find it exciting that everything I’ve gathered will become a physical scrapbook that holds all of my best memories.

Reliving these memories is one of the most special feelings in the world. I want to remember not just what I saw but how I saw it.

So to anyone getting ready to go abroad in the future or preparing for their final month away from home, take it all in. Snap plenty of pictures along the way. Hold onto that ticket stub. And maybe grab a pen on your way out the door—you never know when you’ll want to jot down a memory in the making. This chapter of your life is one worth remembering.