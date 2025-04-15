Newton’s Generational Tobacco Ban Finds Support Among Young People

Massachusetts is beginning to fight back against the detrimental effects of tobacco, and Newton has become a microcosm of a growing debate.

Back in January, the Newton City Council voted to pass a “generational ban” on tobacco sales, forbidding the sale of tobacco to anyone born on or after March 1, 2004, which some have criticized as “hypocritical” and “bullshit.”

But the young people subject to the ban seemingly tell a different story.

“[I think] this ban will help people from ever becoming addicted to tobacco or nicotine in the first place,” said Christopher “Jack” Eagan, MCAS ’28 and a West Newton resident.

The Heights spoke with Newton residents attending Boston College to learn more about how young people perceive the city’s “generational ban.”

Grace Currid, MCAS ’28 and West Newton resident, supports smoking prevention, especially for younger generations.

“I think the idea behind Newton’s ban on tobacco products, on young people, is well-intentioned, because we have well-documented health risks that nicotine use is really bad for our health, and it’s addictive,” said Currid. “In reducing access, this could help prevent young people from developing addictions and promote overall public health.”

According to the National Library of Medicine, smoking is one of the leading causes of preventable death, causing more than 8 million deaths each year worldwide.

Eero Helenius, MCAS ’25 and Newton Highlands resident, has heard general support for the ban from his peers.

“At least the people I’ve interacted with have seen it as a positive policy, but it is certainly the radical one,” said Helenius.

In 2024, the CDC found that 63.9 percent of students who currently use e-cigarettes reported wanting to quit, and 67.4 percent attempted to quit the year prior.

Michael Mi, CSOM ’25 and Newton Centre resident, thinks this ban could also prevent residents’ use of other drugs.

“I also think that nicotine and then smoking is kind of a gateway to trying harder drugs,” said Mi. “So if you start at the base and ban this type of stuff, then people aren’t going to really be willing to experiment with harder drugs.”

Mayo Clinic found that smoking regularly from ages 18 to 20 results in greater odds of nicotine dependence and lower odds of eventually quitting smoking.

“I do think that there are Newton residents that are my age, that are already addicted to tobacco or nicotine, so that wouldn’t change necessarily,” Eagan said.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer found that banning tobacco for people born between 2006 and 2010 could prevent 1.2 million lung cancer deaths by 2095.

Mi agrees with a generational ban instead of a complete tobacco ban.

“I think that the idea of a generational ban is really good, because then if people aren’t dependent on it when they’re younger, then when they’re adults, they’re not gonna really need it or want it anymore, either,” Mi said.

On the contrary, Lucas Doung, MCAS ’27 and Newton Highlands resident, believes a generational ban is too arbitrary and can feel unfair.

“I think that they should have either gone all the way and just banned it for all ages, or had no ban at all,” said Doung. “Because taking the middle ground, at least, in my opinion, is kind of an arbitrary date they chose, and it’s like, why? It’s a little unfair to the current generation.”

While Currid supports the ban for the sake of public health, she recognizes the ban’s possible effects on Newton businesses.

“I think the ban also has potential downsides to small businesses relying on tobacco sales—stores like gas stations and local shops could suffer financially from this,” said Currid.

Mi is curious what this tobacco ban means for marijuana-related legislation.

“When I was in high school, there were a lot of, like, I guess not protests, but action against people opening up dispensaries in Newton,” Mi said. “So I knew they were taking action against that.”

In 2018, Newton residents protested the opening of a possible medical dispensary on Beacon Street with posters that read, “No Marijuana for Kids’ Sake!”

As a marijuana user, Helenius wonders if the Newton City Council will look toward weed prevention next.

“I think it’s interesting to see how this would affect marijuana, if they’re merely going after tobacco explicitly, or if this is something that would also extend to marijuana as well,” said Helenius. “That would be an interesting development … to see if it merely stops here.”

While Eagan believes there should be some level of tobacco prevention, he agrees that tobacco users will find ways to circumvent the Newton-specific tobacco ban.

“I do agree with the sentiment that the ban would be relatively easy to navigate,” said Eagan.

Eagan pointed out that Newton residents could simply purchase tobacco from Newton’s neighboring town, Wellesley, which hasn’t implemented a generational tobacco ban and currently shows no signs of doing so.

Helenius hopes to see Newton’s neighbors, like Wellesley, apply similar policies in the future.

“I would generally be in support of similar policies in neighboring towns and cities,” said Helenius. “With the patchwork of other towns and municipalities also implementing their own tobacco bans, I see it as a step forward.”