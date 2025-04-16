First Inning Success Pushes BC Past Bobcats, Eagles Defeat Quinnipiac 3–0

It didn’t take long for BC softball to make a dent within Quinnipiac’s defense. In fact, it all came within the same inning.

Coming off a two-game losing streak and losing seven of its last 11 games, the Eagles needed to get something going against the Bobcats.

And they did just that on Tuesday night, as BC (19–21, 4–11 Atlantic Coast) defeated Quinnipiac (13–20, 8–5 Metro Atlantic) 3–0 after seven innings.

The Bobcats weren’t so successful, though. After three consecutive outs from Quinnipiac’s first three hitters in Mary Fogg, Sofia Vega, and Natalia Apatiga, BC was now at bat in front of the fans at Harrington Athletics Village in Chestnut Hill, MA.

Stepping up to home plate, Emma Jackson would set the tone for BC’s offense going forward. After a Jackson walk, it was now Gator Robinson’s turn to keep the ball rolling.

Grounding out the ball to third base, Robinson advanced Jackson to second on the play.

But the Eagles were not done quite yet, in fact, they were just getting started.

Singling through the right side of the field, Hannah Slike delivered the Eagles their first RBI, scoring Jackson. With the score at 1–0, the Eagles only had a slight edge over the Bobcats.

With that in mind, Jordan Stephens knew exactly what needed to be done for her team. And she proved to be the difference between a BC win and another loss. At bat, Stephens homered, sending the ball over all the outfielder’s heads and scoring both herself and Hannah Slike.

While Zoe Hines and Makenna Segal grounded out in their at bats, BC would have a 3–0 advantage over the Bobcats. In the bottom of the first inning, the Eagles tallied three hits, two runs and zero left on base.

And that lead would stick—for the rest of the game.

The second inning proved to be rather silent for both teams, as neither the Bobcats nor the Eagles had any runs or hits.

Even though in the top of the third inning Quinnipiac delivered a single up the middle of the field, they were unable to capitalize with runners on base. The Bobcats’ scoring drought only persisted in later innings.

And BC was also unable to make anything happen after its first-inning success, as well.

But, even so, Stephen, Jackson and Robinson’s heroics would be enough for BC to come out with a 3–0 lead, ending its recent offensive woes.