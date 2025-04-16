Driver Hospitalized in Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Newton

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 9 in Newton, according to Boston 25 News.

At around 7 a.m., the Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over. The driver of the flipped car was immediately transported to a local hospital.

The lane where the crash occurred was temporarily closed but reopened around 8 a.m.

Traffic reporter Kristen Eck of WBZ NewsRadio posted helicopter footage of the aftermath of the crash on X at around 8 a.m.

“Rollover on Rte 9 EB after Dudley Rd in Newton. Right lanes blocked,” wrote Eck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, as well as the extent of the driver’s injuries.