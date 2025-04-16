Driver Hospitalized in Rollover Crash on Route 9 in Newton
The driver of the flipped car was immediately transported to a local hospital. (Image Courtesy of Boston 25 News)
By Riley Del Sesto
April 16, 2025    Updated April 16, 2025 at 12:20 am

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash on Route 9 in Newton, according to Boston 25 News

At around 7 a.m., the Massachusetts State Police  responded to the crash involving two vehicles, one of which rolled over. The driver of the flipped car was immediately transported to a local hospital. 

The lane where the crash occurred was temporarily closed but reopened around 8 a.m. 

Traffic reporter Kristen Eck of WBZ NewsRadio posted helicopter footage of the aftermath of the crash on X at around 8 a.m. 

“Rollover on Rte 9 EB after Dudley Rd in Newton. Right lanes blocked,” wrote Eck. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, as well as the extent of the driver’s injuries. 

April 16, 2025

