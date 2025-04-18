BC Crushes No. 14 Syracuse 17–2, Finishes Regular Season 15–1

It took just over three minutes for No. 2 Boston College lacrosse to put the first goal on the board in its game against No. 14 Syracuse.

It was Molly Driscoll with a free-position goal that gave the Eagles their first lead of the game. And they never gave that lead up, as BC (15–1, 8–1 Atlantic Coast) ultimately crushed the Orange (9–7, 5–4) 17–2 in the Eagles’ regular-season finale.

BC did not seem to mind that it was facing a top-15 program on Thursday afternoon—not in the slightest.

McKenna Davis followed up Driscoll’s goal with one of her own 41 seconds later, and the Eagles found themselves up 7–0 headed into the second quarter.

Rachel Clark scored three straight goals in the first frame, helping to catapult BC to a lead so large that the Orange’s hopes were virtually crushed by the time halftime rolled around.

Clark scored two more goals in the second quarter, and the Eagles were up 10–0 headed into the half. The senior leads the nation in goals scored.

The Eagles aren’t exactly strangers to dominating their opponents, and it’s no secret that BC is home to some of the top players in the country.

But going into Thursday’s game, perhaps it was easy for the Eagles to get ahead of themselves and look ahead to the ACC Tournament that awaits them next week.

They did not do that, though. BC’s focus seemed entirely honed in on this game, this moment.

Clark ended the game with eight goals, netting all three of her free-position shots. She only shot the ball nine times, and all of her shots landed on goal.

Clark’s performance was the definition of dominance. But BC goaltender Shea Dolce didn’t let up either.

With 2:39 remaining in the first half, she deflected a Syracuse shot straight up into the air. Then, somehow keeping her eyes on the ball, she managed to grab it in her net and outlet it, putting BC back on the attack. Defense into offense—just like that.

After three quarters, the Eagles led 13–1. Free-position shots were a major point of strength for BC, which netted four of its five attempts.

Caroline Trinkaus scored the first goal for the Orange with 3:48 left in the third frame. But Shea Baker quickly canceled it out, netting a goal of her own just over a minute later.

Clark scored her 79th goal of the season with 5:53 left to play and Mia Mascone scored her 24th with 1:24 on the clock, allowing BC to walk away with a 15-point victory in its season finale.