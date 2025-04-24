BC Finishes Merrimack in Five Innings, Wins Second-Straight 8–0

Bailey Kendziorski entered the game in the fourth inning, hoping to continue Kelly Colleran’s dominant performance during Boston College softball’s Wednesday game against Merrimack.

Colleran, before being pulled, had a perfect outing, retiring all nine batters she faced and striking out five of them.

But Merrimack’s Ellen Hubbar led off the fourth with a single to left. Then, Abby Choquet ripped another single to right field.

But Jordan Stephens was ahead of everyone as she threw Hubbar out at second, slowing down any momentum the Warriors (9–28, 6–11 Metro Atlantic) were reaching for.

Despite facing loaded bases later in the inning, Kendziorski kept her fourth and fifth inning slates clean, allowing Boston College softball (21–23, 5–13 Atlantic Coast) to shorten the game, earning BC an 8–0 run-rule win.

The Eagles got on the board quickly to begin the ballgame. Hannah Slike’s triple brought Emma Jackson all the way around the bases after she had reached on a fielding error. Two batters later, Zoe Hines also reached on an error, bringing Slike home for a 2–0 lead.

After Janis Espinoza’s strikeout to begin the second, Meghan Schouten followed up with a double to right field. Kali Case responded with a single, and after a Merrimack attempt to gun down Schouten at third, Case reached second base.

Jackson stayed hot, delivering a triple to the right-center wall which scored both Schouten and Case to double BC’s lead to 4–0. Jackson now has four hits and four RBI in her last three games, including three extra-base hits.

Slike recorded her second RBI of the game with a single through the right side, bringing Jackson home for a 5–0 lead to end the second inning.

After Stephens threw out Hubbar in the fourth inning, Merrimack followed up with a single to put runners on first and second. After a pop up got the Eagles’ their second out, Kendziorski walked Emma Prahin to load the bases.

But a fly out to right field just four pitches later kept BC in the driver’s seat.

After 1-2-3 frames from both sides in the bottom of the fourth and top of the fifth, the door was left open for BC to get the Warriors packing their bags early.

In the bottom of the fifth, faced with two outs and still no runners through home in the frame, the Eagles had runners on first and second. And that was enough for them.

Stephens’ ripped a one-out double to left and Hines walked, then Maycee Hilt reached on a fielder’s choice to set up the two-out rally for BC.

Abby Ptak entered as a pinch hitter for Espinoza, and an error in center field on her hit allowed both runners to reach home as Ptak snagged two bases.

Makenna Segal, the third pinch hitter of the inning, sent a single to center, allowing Ptak to cross home and end the game early, giving the Eagles an 8–0 win.